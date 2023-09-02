Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: cartoon network, greg weisman, max, young justice

Young Justice: Weisman on Why Show Was Canceled After Season 2 & More

Greg Weisman on why Young Justice was originally canceled after Season 2 and why you don't have to read between the lines when it comes to what he shares (or doesn't share) about a possible Season 5.

We've said it before, and we'll continue to keep saying it as long as he continues to prove us right. When it comes to straightforward responses & opinions on both the creative & business sides of the animation business, Greg Weisman is one of the best folks to follow on social media. For example, there's the matter of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, with one of the biggest issues at play being residuals and how the studios & streamers reap the financial benefits of popular shows for years while the creative community that made it happen are left out. The last time we checked in, Weisman addressed the matter by dropping some sobering knowledge when it came to Star Wars Rebels, Gargoyles, Young Justice, and Spectacular Spider-Man and what he does (and doesn't) get from working on those projects. Recently, we checked in to see what Weisman had been addressing recently, and there were two topics that really stuck out.

In the following two tweets, Weisman addresses a topic that we touched upon earlier. Basically, he wants to make it clear that you can take what he posts "at face value" and that "I don't lie here on Twitter/X." And although business/legal matters may keep him from revealing all that he knows right when he knows it, Weisman adds that "if I say I have no information, then I honestly have no information." So when it comes to fans looking to "read between the lines" of what he's saying or posting, that's (as Weisman puts it best) "where y'all get in trouble" – here's a look:

The point I was making is DON'T READ BETWEEN THE LINES. That's where y'all get in trouble. Take what I tell you at face value. I don't lie here on Twitter/X. No, I may not reveal everything instantly. There are corporate politics to consider sometimes. But if I say I have… https://t.co/xWqiASjqJ9 — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) August 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

https://t.co/gY8YGVcmyF Everything I said here still holds true on Twitter, I suppose. But I still recommend against reading between the lines of my posts. Because the result is almost invariably wrong. https://t.co/oD1FyOU5Bs — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) September 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And in this tweet, Weisman explains why Young Justice was canceled in early 2013 after its second season, "Invasion." As fans know, the animated series would return in 2019 with "Outsiders" for the now-defunct DC Universe. In 2021, the fourth season debuted on HBO Max (now Max) – with the final episode of "Phantoms" streaming in June 2022. "The short answer is the toy line did not do well. Mattel cancelled the toy line, which is what paid for the television series," Weisman responded, also sharing how the move impacted the then-final season. "Since we were mid-production on S2 when that happened, our episode order was cut from 26 to 20, and we were done.," he added – here's a look:

Okay (A) not a cliffhanger. And (2), the short answer is the toy line did not do well. Mattel cancelled the toy line, which is what paid for the television series. Since we were mid-production on S2 when that happened, our episode order was cut from 26 to 20 and we were done. https://t.co/TlcKYNbj8V — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) September 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

