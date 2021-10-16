Young Justice: Phantoms Trailer; First 2 Episodes Now Streaming

So DC FanDome thinks Young Justice: Phantoms fans have waited long enough. Along with the release of the eagerly-awaited official trailer came an even bigger surprise. HBO Max has made the first two episodes of the animated superhero series available right now for your viewing pleasure. Following this double-header, new episodes of Young Justice: Phantoms will release every Thursday beginning October 21 on HBO Max.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Young Justice: Phantoms:

As for DC Fandome, Weisman dropped a ten-ton hint via Twitter that "Young Justice" fans definitely did not want to miss the global virtual fan event:

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming season, there may have been a hint or two dropped during an online table read of an original script (Season 3.9, Episode 1 "The Prize" written Weisman) set between last season and the season still to come. To say that it signals some possible major changes to the team moving forward would be an understatement. The scene finds Connor Kent (Nolan North) and Megan Morse (Danica McKellar) bidding fond farewells to their friends as they head off to greener pastures.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Young Justice – Cast Audio Play Performance and Panel (DC FanDome) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXD8fdM6tac)

But as some familiar faces leave, another one looks to return to the team: Arsenal (Crispin Freeman), after Artemis Clock (Stephanie Lemelin) extends an official invite back. An excellent and unique teaser that did a lot to build fan anticipation for a premiere date and teaser/trailer. And with a title like "Phantoms," you can't help but wonder if something from the team's past will bring back some old allies and "big bads."