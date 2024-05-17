Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: College Football 25

EA Sports Drops First Major Trailer For College Football 25

Check out the first official trailer for College Football 25, as EA Sports brings back the first college title in years to PC and console.

Article Summary EA Sports unveils the College Football 25 trailer, set for a July 19 release.

New CampusIQ system brings a dynamic, wide-open gameplay experience.

Iconic commentaries and homefield advantages recreate authentic game days.

Chase greatness with Dynasty, Road to Glory, and Ultimate Team modes.

EA Sports has released a new trailer today for College Football 25, giving us our first real look at the company's first college title in years. The trailer gives you a pretty good idea of the kind of experience they're aiming for, as you'll get the full gameday highlights from the locker room to the field, with the experience you'll have in every stadium these teams share. (We're kinda hoping EA shelled out some money to get Metallica's "Enter Sandman" entrance for Virginia Tech.) Enjoy the trailer and the new pieces of info released by the team below, as the game will arrive on July 19.

College Football 25

College Football 25 introduces CampusIQ, a suite of features that brings to life the true depth of college football through wide-open, fast-paced gameplay across all 134 FBS schools in all areas of the game. Fan-favorite modes Dynasty and Road To Glory set a new standard for college football greatness for fans ready to construct their own powerhouse program as a created coach or vie for the Heisman as a player, while the all-new Road to the College Football Playoff and College Football Ultimate Team™ bring fresh online experiences and ways to play.

College Gameplay

The wide open, fast-paced gameplay CampusIQ delivers in College Football 25 matches the explosiveness of college football game days, whether you want to keep it on the ground with Army's Flexbone offense, or take to the sky with USC's Air Raid. A range of player ratings that fluctuate throughout each game, team tiers, and in-game passing mechanics custom to college play bring a gameplay feel unique to college football.

Wear & Tear System: As the hits add up, players wear down with the Wear & Tear System. Manage your players' health, limit fatigue, assess risk of injury, and avoid on-field mistakes by using strategic substitutions to ensure your players are at their best when it counts the most.

As the hits add up, players wear down with the Wear & Tear System. Manage your players' health, limit fatigue, assess risk of injury, and avoid on-field mistakes by using strategic substitutions to ensure your players are at their best when it counts the most. Pre-Snap Recognition: Pre-Snap Recognition makes the decision behind every snap matter more. Do you trust in your high-skill seniors, or take a risk with your untested freshman? Read the game, then read your players to make the right decision when the game is on the line.

Pre-Snap Recognition makes the decision behind every snap matter more. Do you trust in your high-skill seniors, or take a risk with your untested freshman? Read the game, then read your players to make the right decision when the game is on the line. Homefield Advantage: Game-altering homefield advantages rattle your rivals in college football's toughest places to play. Test your squad's road game composure and confidence levels as you play through distractions like screen shaking, missing pre-play icons, and moving play art.

Iconic Atmospheres

Fans will be immersed into the most iconic settings, stadiums and traditions of college football, from The Big House to The Swamp, Tuscaloosa to College Station, and everywhere in between. The sights, sounds, fight songs, mascots, commentators, and unique touches that make up college football game days across all 134 FBS universities, bowl games and the College Football Playoff will come to life.

Pageantry & Traditions: Revel in the storied traditions that electrify college football stadiums every Saturday. With unique team run-outs, rivalry rituals, synchronized crowd-chants, loudness meters as well as real game-day audio, fight songs and, of course, mascots, it'll feel like home everywhere you look.

Revel in the storied traditions that electrify college football stadiums every Saturday. With unique team run-outs, rivalry rituals, synchronized crowd-chants, loudness meters as well as real game-day audio, fight songs and, of course, mascots, it'll feel like home everywhere you look. Commentary & Broadcast: Listen to the iconic voices of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit as they call marquee matchups, while Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer, and David Pollack take the mic for all other games. Take in the sights and sounds around the stadium between plays with a dynamic picture-in-picture play-call system.

Chase Collge Greatness

Set a new standard for college football greatness whether building your dream team of college football stars and legends, recruiting a winning roster, or developing a coaching staff. Lead your program to the Natty as a created coach, balance student-athlete life and take home the Heisman as a player, or get competitive online in the college football experience of your choice.

Dynasty: Create a coach and take control of your own college football program. Establish your coaching staff, then work to recruit the best talent either straight from high school or direct from the transfer portal. Coaching archetypes and skill trees empower you to run your program your own way as you vie for a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, or create your own college football program with customization tools on the Team Builder website.

Create a coach and take control of your own college football program. Establish your coaching staff, then work to recruit the best talent either straight from high school or direct from the transfer portal. Coaching archetypes and skill trees empower you to run your program your own way as you vie for a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, or create your own college football program with customization tools on the Team Builder website. Road To Glory: Live the life of a student-athlete with your created player and take home the Heisman as you build an unforgettable college football legacy. Manage your weekly schedule, GPA, and your image, earn Coach Trust to get more playing time, or use the transfer portal to get the time and the glory you deserve.

Live the life of a student-athlete with your created player and take home the Heisman as you build an unforgettable college football legacy. Manage your weekly schedule, GPA, and your image, earn Coach Trust to get more playing time, or use the transfer portal to get the time and the glory you deserve. Road to the College Football Playoff: Experience a new way to play competitively across consoles in the Road to the College Football Playoff. Will you represent your university, or take a power school to climb the polls? Earn rank by upsetting the toughest opponents and securing the votes you need to progress and level up divisions. Play your way into the playoffs and battle for the National Championship.

Experience a new way to play competitively across consoles in the Road to the College Football Playoff. Will you represent your university, or take a power school to climb the polls? Earn rank by upsetting the toughest opponents and securing the votes you need to progress and level up divisions. Play your way into the playoffs and battle for the National Championship. College Football Ultimate Team: Build your dream team of college football stars and legends. Play Solo Challenges or H2H Seasons to upgrade your squad and take on the toughest contests. Test your skills across consoles in more competitive formats like College Football Ultimate Team™ Champs and Champs Gauntlet.

