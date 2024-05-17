Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: g.i. joe, Threezero

New Profit Director Destro 1/6 G.I.Joe Figure Revealed by threezero

Yo Joe! Threezero is back with a new set of 1/6 scale figures from the world of G.I.Joe including FigZero 1/6 Profit Director Destro

Yo Joe! Prepare to enlist in the battle and prosperity with the latest addition to threezero's FigZero 1/6 release. Cobra is growing in power and is bringing in the money and now Profit Director Destro is here to cash in. Destro is here to lead Cobra in achieving global dominance with bling, power, and style. Everything to love about the G.I. Joe villain Profit Director design is faithfully captured here from his crimson outfit with leopard print lining. His outfit is not the only thing golden as threezero also included two golden guns, along with some fat stacks of cash in a golden briefcase. Destro will also feature swappable hands, burning cash accessories, mini rockets, and sunglasses that will surely show his power to lead Cobra into the future. G.I. Joe fans will surely be impressed with this pimping new release that will come in at roughly $149.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the 1/6 FigZero Profit Director Destro is set for a Q4 2024 release. Be sure to also check out the new G.I. Joe's FigZeroSnake Supreme Cobra Commander figure, also coming soon.

G.I.Joe FigZero 1/6 Profit Director Destro

"The powerful and evil arms dealer makes his triumphant return, wielding his vast fortune as his preferred weapon! Standing at approximately 31 cm tall, this highly articulated 1/6 scale figure makes a dazzling reappearance in the FigZero product line. Introducing Profit Director Destro, adorned in a gleaming golden design!"

"FigZero 1/6 Profit Director Destro departs from the original subtle black-themed style and instead dons a wild crimson red outfit with leopard print lining. Paired with a new leopard print cape and a head sculpt painted in gold, the figure exudes an extravagant and exaggerated atmosphere. As for the signature clothing details, the necklace and tactical belt are now adorned with a gold color scheme, while the bracers and tactical boots have been repainted in metallic crimson red."

