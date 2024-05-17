Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In May 2024

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in May 2024.

Scarlet & Violet top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $25.27
  2. Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $20.04
  3. Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $17.64
  4. Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $14.85
  5. Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 249/198: $12.58
  6. Rare Candy Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 256/198: $12.24
  7. Miriam Full Art Trainer Supporter 256/198: $10.92
  8. Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $10.64
  9. Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $10.35
  10. Kirlia Illustration Rare 212/198: $8.11

While Sword & Shield-era sets are trending upwards as their chase cards balloon in value, this initial Scarlet & Violet era expansion is evening out. We have seen a few shake-ups here with the Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare, which wasn't listed last month, jump up to the 8th overall spot. I don't see this being a set that brings massive value in the longrun.

