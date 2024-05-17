Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In May 2024

Pokémon TCG Value Watch series reports on the first set of the Scarlet & Violet block in May 2024 now that we are deep in the Paldea era.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in May 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $25.27 Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $20.04 Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $17.64 Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $14.85 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 249/198: $12.58 Rare Candy Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 256/198: $12.24 Miriam Full Art Trainer Supporter 256/198: $10.92 Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $10.64 Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $10.35 Kirlia Illustration Rare 212/198: $8.11

While Sword & Shield-era sets are trending upwards as their chase cards balloon in value, this initial Scarlet & Violet era expansion is evening out. We have seen a few shake-ups here with the Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare, which wasn't listed last month, jump up to the 8th overall spot. I don't see this being a set that brings massive value in the longrun.

