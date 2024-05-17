Young Sheldon, Arrowverse, Silk, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, bctv daily dispatch, criminal minds: evolution, daredevil: born again, Grotesquerie, silk: spider society, superman and lois, wytches, X-Men '97, Young Sheldon

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Young Sheldon, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AEW, Prime Video's Silk: Spider Society, CW's Superman & Lois, Michael Connelly's The Safe Man, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, FX's Shōgun, Prime Video's The Boys, Arrowverse/CW, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Prime Video's Wytches, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, FX's Grotesquerie, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Prime Video's Pop Culture Jeopardy!, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Young Sheldon, Silk: Spider Society, Superman and Lois, Daredevil: Born Again, Arrowverse/CW, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Wytches, Grotesquerie, X-Men '97, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 17, 2024:

Young Sheldon: What Did We Learn From Sheldon/Amy Return? (SPOILERS)

SNL Promo: It's "Boardshorts Summer" for Jake Gyllenhaal & Bowen Yang

AEW Takes Texas: Summer Series Heats Up Path to All In London

Silk: Spider Society Reportedly Not Moving Forward at Prime Video

Superman & Lois Viewers "Are Going to Be Blown Away" By Series Finale

Willow Nightingale Puts Mercedes Moné Through Table on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black Violates Adam Copeland's Marriage on AEW Dynamite

The Safe Man: Bosch Creator Michael Connelly on Audio Drama's Origin

Daredevil: Born Again Crosses Over "A Lot" with MCU; Not Original Plan

Shōgun: FX Networks Eyeing Seasons 2 & 3; Kondo, Marks Set to Return

Darby Allin Returns on AEW Dynamite, Joins Team AEW Against Elite

The Boys Season 4: Heyward, Curry on New Supes Sage & Firecracker

Christopher Daniels Fired by The Elite on AEW Dynamite

The Flash, Arrowverse Still Living Rent-Free in CW Executive's Head

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Trailer: A Killer to Catch Killers?

Wytches Showrunner Scott Snyder Shares Animated Series Season 2 Update

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Ep. 9: "Lagrange Point" Preview Released

Grotesquerie: Travis Kelce on Feeling Like a "Jabroni" On The Set

X-Men '97 Finale Brought Smiles to Spider-Man: TAS Fans (SPOILERS)

Superman & Lois Final Season Moving to Thursdays This Fall: CW

SNL Cast Checks In From Final Season 49 Read-Thru (We Have Jake!)

Pop Culture Jeopardy! Posts Details on Registering Your 3-Person Team

