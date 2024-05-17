Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Masters of the Universe Origins Extendar Figure Revealed by Mattel

Get ready to step into Eternia once again as Mattel is back with a new Masters of the Universe figure as Extendar is here

Masters of the Universe fans can rejoice as Mattel has unveiled its latest addition to the Origins figure line. Get ready for the triumphant return of Extendar with the newest Origins Mattel Creations exclusive release. Known for his incredible ability to extend his limbs, this hero of Eternia was one of the last retro figures to arrive in the toy line back in the 80s. He is now back and better than ever with updated detail and articulation and, of course, the ability to transform into a towering warrior. Coming in at 5.5" tall, Extendar will feature 16 points of articulation and will have extendable arms, legs, and waits, bringing his size up to 8" tall. His extendable limbs are not the only thing that features with his release as Mattel also included his folding shield, a mini-comic, and sweet packaging. Masters of the Universe fans will be able to break the control of Hordak and save Eternia from the forces of evil with this limited edition release soon. Collectors will be able to add the power of Extendar to their collection on May 22, 2024, at 12 PM EST, right on Mattel Creations.

Masters of the Universe Origins Extendar Action Figure

"Extendar was one of the last figures released in the vintage MOTU line back in the 1980s. This Hordak experiment-turned-hero uses an extendable body to leap great distances and his powerful reach to fend off attackers. We brought Extendar back and now, for the first time, he's in Origins form with a unique body that extends. Our figure has 16 points of articulation and extendable limbs to set him above and beyond any collection."

Masters of the Universe Origins™ Extendar™ Action Figure

Figure stands 5.5 inches tall and extends to 8.0 inches

16 points of articulation

Comes with a folding shield and a mini comic

Arrives in premium MOTU Origins packaging

