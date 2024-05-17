Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview

Doctor Who Episode 3 "BOOM" Sneak Preview Spotlights Splice (VIDEO)

Check out this sneak preview for the eagerly-anticipated Steven Moffat-written & Julie Anne Robinson-directed Doctor Who episode "BOOM."

With only hours to go until the next episode of Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who hits Disney+ and BBC iPlayer, we're getting a sneak preview for the eagerly-anticipated Steven Moffat-written & Julie Anne Robinson-directed "BOOM." In the clip above from The Official Doctor Who Podcast, Davies introduces the clip (above) by making sure that viewers keep their eye on Caoilinn Springall's (The Midnight Sky, Citadel) Splice.

"We're on war-torn planet Kastarion 3. It's bleak, it's scary, it's muddy, it's foggy, it's dangerous, and that throws Ncuti's Doctor into the most extraordinary situation in which both he and Ruby have to act at the height of their powers and use all their wits to escape from this," RTD shared about this week's chapter. "There's a great supporting cast, and there's a great supporting character called Splice, and one thing I would say in this story is be very careful about saying Splice's father's name out loud," he added – with an ominous-sounding ten-ton hint at the end there that the Doctor & Ruby might not want to call out to Splice's dad for help.

Caught in the middle of a devastating war on Kastarion 3, the Doctor is trapped when he steps on a landmine. Can he save himself and Ruby, plus the entire planet… without moving? We're going to find out on May 17th on Disney+ and May 18th on BBC iPlayer and BBC One – here's a look:

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

