Young Sherlock: Prime Video Previews Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes Series

Arriving in 2026, here are some first-look images from Prime Video, director Guy Ritchie, and showrunner Matthew Parkhill's Young Sherlock.

Prime Video, director and executive producer Guy Ritchie, and showrunner and executive producer Matthew Parkhill are ready to take Sherlock Holmes back to where it all began next year. Earlier today, we were treated to a gallery of first-look images from the upcoming Hero Fiennes Tiffin ("After" series)-starring Young Sherlock. Set to hit screens in 2026, the series focuses on the origin story of Sherlock Holmes, telling an irreverent, action-packed mystery that follows the iconic detective's early adventures. Along with our best look yet at what's to come, we also have an official overview waiting for you below:

With all the wit and charm of Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes" feature films, Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character's early days. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first-ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street's most renowned resident.

Prime Video's Young Sherlock also stars Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor), and Colin Firth (The King's Speech). Ritchie directs and executive produces. The series is written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill, with executive producers Dhana Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, and Colin Wilson, as well as co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson. Motive Pictures led physical production.

