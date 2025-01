Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: spider-man, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Team Previews Animated Series

The team behind Marvel Animation and Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man discuss how they honored the character's legacy.

With less than a week to go until Marvel Animation and Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man hits our screens, we're getting a new look behind the scenes that also includes some cool looks at some familiar faces. The animated series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, promising a backstory different from previous takes and done with an artistic style that's a respectful nod to the character's comic book roots (and it looks great, based on what's been released so far). Voicing the series are Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox – and now, we're getting a chance to hear from some of them – as well as Trammell and other folks involved in bringing the series to life as they discuss the how YFNSM was inspired by artist Steve Ditko's original Spider-Man artistic style and how they blended that with a modern (and very different) take on the wallcrawler.

Check out the featurette as the creative team and cast discuss how the animated series honors Spider-Man by celebrating his past in some new and interesting ways:

In the latest episodes of The Official Marvel Podcast, Thames, Trammell, Supervising Director Mel Zwyer, and EP Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt offer their respective perspectives on how the animated series came to life, what viewers can expect, and how Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to be a unique experience:

"It started out as 'Okay, it's Spider-Man's freshman year, he's going to be a freshman, can we get away with this being entirely in the MCU?' and very early on in the development process, we realized how locked in that actually made us. We couldn't really use his rogues gallery; we couldn't really use his origin. It was not fun, honestly. We would've had to put so many limiters on our story to get it to lock into canon," Marvel Television and Marvel Animation's Brad Winderbaum shared during an interview with Phase Zero, explaining why the series isn't set in the main MCU. "Every single project I've worked on, they've all had a life of their own…. You have to let them live their own lives and go where they want to go," he continued.

While viewers can expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to offer its own take on both Peter Parker's and Spider-Man's early years, the animated series will still maintain those core Spider-Man principles – from both the big screen and the comic book pages. "It does have a lot of DNA that is very similar to the MCU depiction of the Tom Holland Spider-Man, but it really also draws all the way back to Steve Ditko. It's adjacent to the main continuity but really speaks to what is inherent about the character."

Produced by Marvel Animation, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man sees Jeff Trammell as head writer and Mel Zwyer as supervising director. Trammell, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!