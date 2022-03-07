Zumbado Deals Naomi Some Shocking Truths: Season 1 Episode 7 Preview

After six episodes, it looks like The CW's Ava DuVernay & Jill Blankenship's Kaci Walfall-starring Naomi is about to start offering up some answers- and from the looks of things in this week's episode "I Am Not a Used Car Salesman," it's not a moment too soon. But though the episode description reads that Naomi needs Zumbado's (Cranston Johnson) help, it looks like it could end up being the other way around. Here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for the next chapter of The CW's Naomi as we get ready to take a trip back in time for some flashbacks:

Naomi Season 1 Episode 7 "I Am Not a Used Car Salesman": SHOCKING TRUTHS – When Naomi finds herself in dire circumstances, she's forced to seek help from Zumbado who knows more than Naomi could have imagined. Lisa France directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship.

From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship ("Arrow"), and starring Kaci Walfall ("Army Wives," "Power," "The Lion King" on Broadway) in the title role, the DC drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, "Kevin Can Wait"). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, "7th Heaven," "The Loudest Voice") and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, "The Fix").

After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, "Filthy Rich"), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, "Orange Is the New Black"), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships with both military kids and local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig, "The System"); Annabelle's longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme, "Deliver Us From Evil"); proud "townie" Anthony (Will Meyers, "Bad Education"); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (newcomer Camila Moreno). As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Camila Moreno, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig, Will Meyers, and Stephanie March also star in The CW's Naomi. Based on the characters from DC Comics, the series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis (Echo Park, Queen Sugar) directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode- with the series stemming from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television. Behind the camera, director-producer DeMane Davis (Queen Sugar) has signed an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. As part of the deal, Davis will reteam with DuVernay on the DC Comics series as a co-executive producer, will helm several episodes, and also oversee the directing team.