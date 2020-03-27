Apple Offers Several Games To Play For Free This Weekend

Apple has decided to help out in this time of people being under lockdown by offering several games for free to play over the weekend. For a limited time, you can download all of the games featured below for absolutely nothing. Hopefully, those of you stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdowns in several states are able to use these as a distraction. Kudos to Apple and the developers for making them available.

Monument Valley 2 from ustwo games –Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as players learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry.

Lara Croft Go from Square Enix – Explore the ruins of an ancient civilization, discover well-kept secrets and face deadly challenges to uncover the myth of the Queen of Venom in this turn based puzzle-adventure.

Cat Quest from The Gentlebros –Leap into a grand adventure of dragons, magic and cats in purr-suit of the evil Drakoth!

Holy Potatoes! We're in Space? from Daylight Studios –A wacky space exploration game where players manage their very own spaceship, craft hundreds of weapons, and explore the vastness of a veggie-filled universe.

Takoway from Daylight Studios –Follow Tako the hexapus in this perspective-based puzzler as she goes on a six-legged journey to escape captivity and find her place in the world.

Earth Atlantis from Pixel Perfex –Earth Atlantis is a side-scrolling shooter with an original "Monster-Hunting" gameplay. Search and hunt down dreadful sea monsters and explore the post-apocalyptic underwater world. Unlock multiple ships with special weapons and abilities for your journey and become a legendary hunter!

Kings League: Odyssey from Kurechii –Based on the acclaimed Flash strategy hit game, recruit & manage an army of over 40 unique classes including Lancers, Berserkers, and Dragoons to compete against other teams.

Tiny Guardians from Kurechii –Summon unique guardians to defend Lunalie against various enemies as she journeys through Prism in search of her missing aunt, the Sorceress.

She and the Light Bearer from Toge Interactive –Follow the Journey of the Little Firefly to seek The Mother deep inside the heart of the unknown forest! Player must prove their worth by solving riddles, challenges, and puzzles.

Dip Deep! from Noodlecake –Join the Intergalactic Mining Guild and prepare for a wild adventure full of alien creatures, deathly traps and gold.

Rolando: Royale Edition from HandCircus –The Kingdom has been invaded and the Rolandos are on a daring quest to save the sages from the clutches of the Shadow Creatures. Guide an intrepid gang of courageous Rolandos as they negotiate the toys, traps, puzzles and curious characters that fill this super-tactile world.