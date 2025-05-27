Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: disney, Lilo & Stitch

Beast Kingdom Reveals Lilo & Stitch Experiment 626 Master Craft Statue

Beast Kingdom has just unveiled a brand new Lilo & Stitch Master Craft statue as Experiment 626 is ready to escape once again

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils a limited edition Lilo & Stitch Master Craft Experiment 626 statue for Disney fans.

This 15-inch polystone statue features Stitch in his space suit, capturing his iconic mischievous look.

The base replicates Stitch’s containment pod and each piece is hand-painted and individually numbered.

Only 3,000 units available worldwide, with pre-orders now open and shipping set for March 2026.

Stitch, aka Experiment 626, is back and is getting the deluxe treatment with Beast Kingdom's Master Craft statue series. This blue bundle of chaos has never looked more adorable (or destructive) with a brand new 15" tall statue inspired by the hit Disney animated film. This statue takes Disney fans into space for this limited edition release, showing Experiment 626 in his space suit as he escapes from the United Galactic Federation. The polystone sculpture is gorgeously painted, capturing his expressive eyes, vibrant blue fur, and toothy grin in full aline mode.

The base is inspired by Stitch's containment pod as seen in Lilo & Stitch and will include a plaque and Certificate of Authenticity. Just like most of Beast Kingdom's Master Craft statues, this release will be limited and hand-numbered to only 3,000 pieces. Whether you love intergalactic science experiments or are preparing to witness the birth of Lilo & Stitch to a new fandom as the live-action movie, this statue is for you. Pre-orders are already live on Beast Kingdom for $238.99; however, at the moment, a tariff surcharge is expected to be added to this release, which is set for a March 2026 drop.

MC-100 Lilo & Stitch Master Craft Experiment 626

"From Disney's Lilo & Stitch comes a detailed collectible of the galaxy's cutest alien—Stitch as Experiment 626! Captured mid-escape from his containment pod, this figure showcases Stitch's iconic four arms, blue skin, and fierce yet lovable expression. The piece is professionally sculpted and hand-painted in vibrant colors, with an orange jumpsuit and a capsule-style base that pays homage to his movie debut."

Limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide, each includes a numbered nameplate.

Faithful 3D sculpt of Experiment 626's unique look

Multi-layer hand-painted finish for vivid detail

Capsule base inspired by Stitch's containment pod

