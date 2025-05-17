Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lego, nasa

Blast Off with LEGO's NASA Space Shuttle Enterprise & Boeing 747 Set

It is brick built world out there and LEGO continues to bring it to life as they debut a new Icons set with the NASA Space Shuttle Enterprise

The Boeing 747 and NASA's Space Shuttle Enterprise formed an iconic partnership in aerospace history. NASA modified a Boeing 747 into the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), which was specially designed to transport space shuttles on its back. The Enterprise was NASA's first space shuttle orbiter, and while it never flew in space, it was crucial for approach and landing tests in the late 1970s. LEGO is now bringing the history of aerospace to life with their brand new LEGO Icons Shuttle Carrier Aircraft set that comes in at a whopping 2,417 pieces.

This beautifully crafted NASA set will measure 21" wide, 25" long, and 10.5" tall and faithfully captures both aircraft in brick format. The Boeing has a deployable 18-wheel landing gear and a shuttle mounting system. As for the NASA Space Shuttle Enterprise, it'll feature attachable engines, its only landing gear. Both will be able to be placed together upon the included aerial display base with an informative plaque. Build the history of space travel for $229.99, but pre-orders for the NASA set are not live just yet.

LEGO Icons NASA – Shuttle Carrier Aircraft

"Celebrate historic aerospace innovation with the LEGO® Icons Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (10360) home office decor building set for adults. Recreate the Boeing™ 747™ and NASA Space Shuttle Enterprise that helped shape an era in human space travel. Savor the moment as you craft each intricate detail, then proudly display your creation for all to enjoy."

"The Boeing aircraft features an elegant fuselage design, deployable 18-wheel landing gear and a shuttle mounting system. The NASA Space Shuttle Enterprise model comes with an attachable tail cone, plus detachable engines and landing gear that can be stowed in its cargo bay. A sturdy stand with information plaques for each model completes this captivating centerpiece. Discover a space for relaxation with this collectible building set, a top science gift idea for fans of model aircraft, science and space exploration. Set contains 2,417 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!