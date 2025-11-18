Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Boss Fight Studio Unveils New CGT Combat Drone Epic H.A.C.K.S.

New Epic H.A.C.K.S. figures are coming soon from Boss Fight Studio including the CGT Combat Drone: Agile Battle Robot

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio debuts the new Epic H.A.C.K.S. CGT Combat Drone action figure in 1:12 scale.

Features 30+ points of articulation, removable armor, alternate head, hands, jetpack, and multiple weapons.

Perfect for army building or customizing, the 7-inch robot is designed for unlimited play and display options.

Pre-orders are live now for $59.99, with release slated for Q3 2026—expand your Epic H.A.C.K.S. lineup!

Boss Fight Studio's Epic H.A.C.K.S. line features 1:12-scale action figures with over 30 points of articulation and modular parts. This allows collectors to customize warriors, monsters, and robots to make their own unique hero or villain. Boss Fight is always adding new figures to their line, and some brand-new creatures are here to fight. Say hello to the CGT Combat Drone Agile Battle Robot, CGT Corp's newest leading product that's ready for delivery across the galaxy.

These deadly bots will easily serve your collection security needs, no matter the environment, era, or time period. Coming in at 7" tall, the CGT Combat Drone features tons of removable armor, making it a perfect army builder as well. Boss Fight Studio has also included an alternate head, alternate claw hands, a jetpack with a rocket effect, two swords, and a laser rifle. Fans can bring home this sci-fi soldier or build up their own robotic army in Q3 2026, as pre-orders are already live for $59.99.

Epic H.A.C.K.S. CGT Combat Drone: Agile Battle Robot

"Epic H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/12 scale action figure line with 30+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Creatures Wave 1 consists of two amazing figures from throughout the time stream. Each can be customized with other Epic H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection!"

"The giant CGT Corp's leading product – galaxy-wide! The CGT Combat Drone has unmatched agility, pinpoint accurate targeting sensors and will serve your security needs no matter the environment. The hefty 7" figure includes removable helmet, shoulder armor, chest armor, forearm armor, lower leg armor, alternate head, alternate claw hands, jetpack with rocket plume effect, 2 swords and rifle."

CGT Combat Drone figure

Removable helmet

Set of shoulder armor

Set of chest armor

Set of forearm armor

Set of lower leg armor

Alternate head

Set of alternate claw hands

Jetpack with rocket plume effect

2 Swords

Rifle

