Hasbro's New Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber is One with the Force

Star Wars Celebration Japan has arrived and with it, a new selection of collectibles coming soon from Hasbro and a galaxy far, far away

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Crystal Lightsaber with 10 Kyber Crystals at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

The customizable lightsaber offers 50+ color combos and features unique sound and clash effects.

Includes a Kyber Crystal Guide with rare crystals like Rancor’s Claw and Jedi Master Stone.

Priced at $44.99, it will be available at major retailers in Fall 2025 for ages 4 and up.

Star Wars collectors have seen plenty of lightsabers in stores, from high-quality replicas with Force FX to a more kid-friendly version. One of the in-between series is the Lightsaber Forge, which allows Jedi Padawans and Masters to build their very own lightsaber. Well, the ultimate Star Wars lightsaber has been revealed as Hasbro debuted the new Crystal Lightsaber at Celebration. This beauty comes with 10 Kyber Crystals, ranging in color, with two being able to be placed in the hilt. This will allow for 50+ color combinations to be featured for this lightsaber, truly making it unique to the Jedi or Sith, wielding the laser sword.

The Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber will also have a unique blade design, along with clash effects and blade ignition sound effects. Hasbro has even included a Kyber Crystal Guide, where Masters, Knights, and even Padawans will get to discover some unique crystals from the Star Wars Universe. From a Rancor's Claw and Sarlacc Eye to a Spirit Shard and the Jedi Master Stone, the possibilities are almost endless with this impressive release. The Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Crystal Lightsaber is priced at $44.99, and it will be offered at most major retailers in Fall 2025.

Hasbro's Star Wars Lightsaber Forge – The Crystal Lightsaber

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 | Available Fall 2025 at most major retailers. Take Lightsaber customization to the next level with the STAR WARS POWER CRYSTAL LIGHTSABER! This Lightsaber comes with 10 colored kyber crystals — place 2 crystals in the hilt to start changing colors. Cycle between 7 different blade colors and 50+ combinations of glowing crystals. Features entertainment-inspired design, an extendable light-up blade that flicks open, and sound effects inspired by the STAR WARS galaxy."

"Use the included blade, Force blast effect, cap, cover, and electronic core to create an epic customizable Lightsaber and channel characters like Darth Vader, Yoda, and Luke Skywalker! Pieces are compatible across the entire Lightsaber Forge line, and the purchase of just one additional Lightsaber Forge Lightsaber unlocks 16 total combinations (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

