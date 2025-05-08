Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Reveals Replica Star Wars: Rebels Syndulla Family Kalikori

Coming to life from Star Wars: Rebels as a new replica collectible is on the way from shopDinsye with the Syndulla Family Kalikori

Article Summary Disney unveils a replica of the Syndulla Family Kalikori from Star Wars: Rebels for collectors and fans.

The Kalikori symbolizes Twi'lek heritage, family legacy, and Hera Syndulla's emotional journey in the series.

This 18-inch detailed collectible features simulated wood, a display base, and requires some assembly.

Available at Disneyland, Disney World, and soon on shopDisney for $130, it's perfect for Star Wars collections.

In Star Wars: Rebels, the Syndulla family plays a major role in the rebellion against the Empire. Hera Syndulla, daughter of Cham Syndulla, carries a strong legacy of freedom fighting from her Twi'lek heritage on Ryloth. The Kalikori is a sacred Twi'lek heirloom that represents a family's lineage and personal history. Hera's emotional attachment to her Kalikori symbolizes her connection to her family and cultural roots, despite her pursuit to take down the Empire. In Rebels, she risks almost too much to recover her Kalikori from Grand Admiral Thrawn, which she ultimately does.

Now Star Wars collectors can bring home an artifact as Disney Parks brings its to Galaxy Edge. Featuring simulated wood, this nicely crafted replica stands 18" tall and captures details right from the hit animated series. Fans can find the Star Wars: Rebels Syndulla Family Kalikori at Disneyland and Disney World right now, and at a whopping price of $130, with a possible drop on shopDisney. Be on the lookout for more iconic Star Wars replicas from Disney as well, like the Imperial Mouse Droid, Jedi Temple Guard Mask, and Holochess Board.

Syndulla Family Kalikori – Star Wars – $130

"A Kalikori was a treasured artifact passed down through Tw'lek families on which each parent added to its artwork to include themselves in the family legacy. This highly detailed reproduction of the Syndulla Family Kalikori represents the cherished heirloom belonging to Hera Syndulla. It includes the pyramid shaped piece that Hera added to represent her beloved Kanan Jarrus who saved her life and returned the Syndulla Kalikora to her in Star Wars: Rebels. Now, you can add this prized replica to your own collection."

Detailed replica of Syndulla Kalikori

Simulated wood

Some assembly required

Includes base

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

