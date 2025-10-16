Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Reveals New 1/6 Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hot Toys has revealed their new Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 1/6 scale Obi-Wan Kenobi as he arrives on Mustafar

Figure features rolling eyes, LED lightsaber, interchangeable hands, and a lava diorama base

Lifelike design includes wool-implanted hair and a detailed likeness of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan

Pre-orders open at Sideshow Collectibles for $315, with an expected release in December 2026

Hot Toys is getting fiery as they debut another brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figure from Revenge of the Sith. Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi has arrived on Mustafar to confront his fallen Jedi Padawan, Anakin Skywalker, who has embraced the Dark Side. It is now time for a Battle of Heroes as Hot Toys debuts their newest Obi-Wan Kenobi (Mustafar) figure with an impressive likeness to Ewan McGregor. This figure captures the Jedi Master during his emotional and climactic duel with Anakin with an updated weathered design and new details.

Obi-Wan will have rolling eyeball mechanics, nine interchangeable hands, LED lightsaber blades, and a detailed Mustafar diorama base with lava effects. Just like the Star Wars 1/6 scale Anakin Skywalker (Mustafar) Hot Toys figure, Obi-Wan will also have wool-implanted hair to give him a more realistic design. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $315, and he is set to arrive in December 2026.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – Obi-Wan Kenobi (Mustafar)

"On the volcanic plains of Mustafar, Obi-Wan Kenobi faces perhaps his darkest trial — confronting Anakin Skywalker in a duel that will forever change their fates. Amid the blast furnaces and molten rivers, every wound, every word, and every step is steeped in tragedy and resolve."

"Hot Toys is honored to present the 1/6th scale Obi-Wan Kenobi™ (Mustafar) Collectible Figure, capturing Ewan McGregor's performance in Revenge of the Sith with meticulous detail. The head sculpt features separate rolling eyeballs and a finely sculpted dark brown short hairstyle, complemented by a strand of wool material hair implanted on the fringe to enhance realism. His face carries the weight of that fateful duel, complete with lifelike skin texture and beard detailing."

