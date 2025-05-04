Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Build Up Your Scariff Forces with Hasbro's New Star Wars 2-Pack

Hasbro returns to a galaxy far, far away with a new collection of Star Wars collectible including a Shoretrooper and Death Trooper set

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars Black Series 2-Pack with Shoretrooper and Death Trooper figures.

Both figures are inspired by their Rogue One: A Star Wars Story appearances on Scarif’s tropical battlefront.

The exclusive set features detailed 6-inch figures, windowless packaging, and unique blasters for each trooper.

Available for pre-order May 4th on Hasbro Pulse for $39.99, with delivery expected in Summer 2025.

Shoretroopers, officially called Coastal Defender Stormtroopers, first appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, patrolling Scarif's tropical beaches. With distinctive sand-and-blue armor, they were trained for coastal environments, adding to the layers of what the Empire had. Death Troopers, on the other hand, are some of the Imperial elite soldiers who are assigned to protect high-ranking officers. They also first appear in Rogue One, as featured protecting Director Krennic, throughout the Star Wars story.

Both troopers added new levels to what the Empire has out there in the galaxy, expanding the lore of the Stormtrooper and their ranks. Star Wars fans can now add these deadly soldiers to their growing army as Hasbro unveils a new The Black Series 2-Pack. Releasing as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive, both Shoretrooper and Death Trooper get their own blaster and are in windowless packaging. Pre-orders are set to arrive today, on May 4th, on Hasbro Pulse for $39.99 with a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Shoretrooper & Death Trooper

"Shoretroopers patrol the beaches and bunkers of the Imperial military headquarters on Scarif. Death troopers are encased in specialized stormtrooper armor with a dark, ominous gleam. This action figure 2-pack is detailed to look like a shoretrooper and a death trooper from ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY with each figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display."

"The shoretrooper comes with a short blaster and the death trooper comes with a short and long blaster. THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

