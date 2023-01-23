Captain America Enters Stealth Mode with New Marvel Studios MAFEX Medicom is back and entering the world of the MCU once as we revisit The Infinity Saga with their new Captain America action figure

A S.H.I.E.L.D ship has been taken over and it is up to Black Widow, Captain America, and their team to take it back. Medicom has announced that the legendary MCU film Captain America: The Winter Soldier is coming to the realm of MAFEX. We recently saw a new Winter Soldier, aka Bucky Barnes figure has been revealed by Medicom, but that was not all. Coming from the beginning of the film, Cap is wearing his new Stealth Suit to help him on his mission. Standing at roughly 6" tall, this figure is nicely detailed, capturing his design from the show, likeness to the man himself, Chris Evans, and loaded up with plenty of accessories. Captain America comes with two different masked heads, a Steve Rogers head, a solo mask piece as well as two different shields. This figure gives Marvel fans exactly what they want, and hopefully, the joints do not break as some of the other figures did in the past. Collectors will be dishing out quite a bit for this figure as Captain America: The Winter Soldier MAFEX No.202 Captain America (Stealth Suit) is priced at $104.99. He is set to release in Q1 2024, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Prepare for The Winter Soldier with MAFEX's New Release

"Captain America once again joins the MAFEX line. This time from his appearance from the sequel film, The Winter Soldier! Cap features premium detail and articulation and includes several accessories for a wide variety of display options."

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

From the Captain America: The Winter Soldier movie

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

MAFEX Figure

3 Head sculpts

Alternate hands

Helmet

A Stealth shield

A Regular shield

Display Stand