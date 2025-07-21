Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: dark universe, NECA, universal monster

Creature From The Black Lagoon Gets Dark Universe NECA Exclsuive

Witness the horrors of the Dark Universe as some exclusive NECA figures that are Park Exclusive debut with special variants

Article Summary Dark Universe debuts at Universal's Epic Universe, immersing guests in gothic Universal Monster lore.

Exclusive NECA figures, including a special Creature from the Black Lagoon repaint, arrive as park exclusives.

The new Creature figure captures the ride's dark aura, featuring unique deco and windowed packaging for $48.

Fans can purchase these articulated Universal Monsters figures in park or online through Universal Orlando Shop.

Dark Universe is one of the new parks at Universal Studios Epic Universe that plunges guests into the darkness of Universal Monsters. Welcome to Darkmoor Village, a gothic realm that is filled with classic Universal Monster lore. The park features monsters that roam the village and hosts the signature ride, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment. As Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's creation rebellion unfurls, riders race through the lab featuring a dozen ultra‑realistic animatronic monsters. Iconic monsters make their return, like Dracula, the Wolf Man, and even the Creature from the Black Lagoon. The Creature is even getting a special edition repainted NECA figure for Dark Universe, capturing the ride's aura.

The Creature from the Black Lagoon, also known as the Gill-man, made his debut in 1954 and brought a new type of monster into the Universal lineup. This creature deals with more evolutionary horror, showing him as a product of nature, slaying those who enter his territory. His sleek, amphibious design was groundbreaking for the time and was created with underwater photography in mind. Over the decades, his story has been reimagined in various forms, most notably inspiring Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water (2017). However, you can not be the classics, and NECA was sure to capture that with this park-exclusive repainted Creature of the Black Lagoon figure. The Creature gets a new deco, no accessories, and a simple windowed box, all for mighty $48. If you love repaints, themed park exclusives, or just Universal Monsters, then look no further, as it can be found in the park now or online with the Universal Orlando Shop, with other monsters also being offered.

Universal Monsters: Creature From The Black Lagoon

"Universal Monsters fully articulated figure of the Creature from the Black Lagoon. Features a colorful and detailed design, perfect for posing and displaying."

Universal exclusive Necca collaboration

Ages 3+

Molded plastic

Fully articulated

7" Height

Imported

