Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: daredevil: born again, iron studios, Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again 1/10 Kingpin Statue Revealed by Iron Studios

It is that time of the month when Iron Studios crafted up greatness with new Art Scale statues including Kingpin from Daredevil: Born Again

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a 1/10 Art Scale Kingpin statue from Daredevil: Born Again, set for 2025 release.

Wilson Fisk returns as Kingpin and Mayor of New York in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series.

The detailed collectible features Kingpin in his signature white suit, available for $199.99 preorder.

Iron Studios promises high fidelity and detail, appealing to serious Marvel and Daredevil collectors.

In Daredevil: Born Again (2025), Wilson Fisk, played by Vincent D'Onofrio, returns to the screen, now serving as Mayor of New York City after reinventing himself post-prison. This new iteration of Kingpin is even more dangerous as he balances public respectability with ruthless, behind-the-scenes power. The dynamic between him and Matt Murdock (Daredevil) is charged with tension as they attempt a wary coexistence. However, both fall back into their old ways as the deadly killer, Muse, rises up in the streets, creating a new conflict for New York and masked vigilantes.

Iron Studios brings the Kingpin to life with their latest Marvel Studios Daredevil: Born Again statue. Standing 8.3" tall, Wilson Fisk is donning one of his signature white suits, but he truly has blood on his hands this time, as he takes matters into his own hands. This impressive statue will be a delightful addition to any Marvel or Daredevil collection for $199.99. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store with a June 2026 release date.

Kingpin: Daredevil: Born Again – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!