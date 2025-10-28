Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Darth Vader Rides the Lightning with New Star Wars TVC Release

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures from around the galaxy. One of them takes your collection back to the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) and showcases Darth Vader's redemption. After bringing Luke Skywalker before Emperor Palpatine on the Death Star, Vader watches as the Emperor lures Luke towards the dark side. However, when Luke refuses, Vader attacks him in anger, leading to an intense lightsaber battle between father and son.

In the end, the good within Vader reawakens, and he chooses to save his son, embracing the Emperor's Wrath and tossing him to his supposed demise. Hasbro now captures this Force Lightning-filled moment with a new Darth Vader that crafts up a translucent helmet and gives him lighting accessories. He will also come with a swappable sliced-off hand, and his signature red lightsaber and just its hilt. The Emperor's Wrath TVC Darth Vader is set to arrive for pre-order today on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST for $19.99 and a Q1 2026 release.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – The Vintage Collection Darth Vader

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi this 3.75-inch-scale Darth Vader (Emperor's Wrath) figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Look for more Star Wars collectibles for adults to build a galaxy on your shelf!"

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars™ fans can display this 3.75 inch scale action figure (9.5 cm) — featuring entertainment-accurate deco, realistic design, and multiple points of articulation — in their collections

KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and updated package design, as well as a VC number for collectability

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!