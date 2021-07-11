Diamond Reveals Packaging for Tron and Cobra Kai SDCC Exclusives

San Diego Comic Con might have been postponed this year, but that is not stopping the 2021 exclusives from dropping. Diamond Select Toys has already debuted their lineup of upcoming exclusive collectibles, but they have updated fans on the packaging. One thing that really makes SDCC stand out from other collectibles is the incredible extra flair that adds to the display of the figures. This year fans of Cobra Kai and Tron are getting some set deluxe box sets, and we finally get a look at these figures final look. For Cobra Kai, the packaging starts off with the new Diamond Select Toys figures of Johnny Lawrence and John Kreese, as seen in the new hit series. The Cobra Kai dojo is icky recreated within their window, and the box opens up more, showing off Daniel LaRusso within the Miyagi-Do Karate dojo. Both dojos are nicely shown, with the characters posed beautifully, making this a fun SDCC for in-box collectors.

We then transport into The Grid with the Diamond Select Toys three-pack Tron set. This set gives classic deco to Diamond Select Toys figures with the return of Flynn, Sark, and Tron. All three figures are loaded individually in retro styled blister packaging and then again in a larger windowed box. Whether you want to keep them together to on their own, this is another perfect SDCC exclusive. Both SDCC figure sets are up for pre-order still right here, with Cobra Kia priced at $80 and the Tron Retro set priced at $75. These sets can also be secured at your local comic book store, so be sure to lock one down before it is too late.

"San Diego 2021 Tron Retro Deluxe Action Figure Box Set – Visit the far-flung future of 1982! As we approach 40 years of Tron, Diamond Select Toys is looking back to the original Tron toy releases for this new exclusive box set! These three 7-inch figures – Tron, Sark, and Flynn – are cast in translucent material to replicate their 1982 action figures, with black-light-reactive printed details. Each comes packaged on a retro-styled blister card, and all three come packaged in a full-color window box."

"San Diego 2021 Cobra Kai Dojo Deluxe Action Figure Box Set – Strike First! Strike Hard! No Mercy! Fans of the Netflix series Cobra Kai can enter their favorite dojo with this debut box set of Cobra Kai action figures! The front of the box shows Johnny Lawrence and John Kreese in the Cobra Kai dojo, but open it up farther and see Daniel LaRusso in the Miyagi-Do Karate dojo! Each 7-inch action figure comes with interchangeable hands and display stands, and the box comes packaged in a protective sleeve."