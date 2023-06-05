Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys, Gentle Giant | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, gentle giant ltd, marvel, star wars

Diamond Select Toys Announces SDCC 2023 Star Wars & Marvel Statues

San Diego exclusives are already started to debut as Diamond Select Toys unveils new statues for hit series like Star Wars

San Diego Comic Con arrives next month; it looks like some exclusives are starting to make their debut. Gentle Giant Ltd. and Diamond Select Toys are kicking things off with some brand-new reveals for Star Wars and Marvel Comics. Up first is a new and popular hero from the New Republic, as seen in the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is back as X-Wing Pilot Carson Teva with this brand new 6-inch bust that will be limited to only 1000 pieces. Plenty of detail was put into the Star Wars statue, from likeness, his pilot suit, helmet detail, and much more. Carson Teva is not the only hero arriving for SDCC 2023, as Captain America is also heading our way. Releasing from Diamond Select Toys, Steve Rogers dons his Holo Shield for this new 6" tall statue that is limited to only 500 pieces. Both of these limited edition statues will be impressive additions to Star Wars and Marvel collections. Carson Teva is priced at $130 and found here, with Holo Shield Cap priced at $70 and found right here.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Carson Teva Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Outer Rim pilot who calls himself friend to Din Djarin is now the newest mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Measuring 6 inches tall, Carson wears his orange flight suit with decorated helmet, and levels his blaster as if to pick off some ice spiders. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

Captain America (Holo Shield) Mini Bust – 2023 SDCC Exclusive

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Captain America is ready to show off his big, big energy! As seen in the 2000s issues of his solo series, when his vibranium shield was shattered, Captain America wields his SHIELD-supplied energy shield in this new variant mini-bust! With a metallic sheen to his costume and a translucent resin shield to allow the light to pass through, this 1/7 scale mini-bust stands approximately 6 inches tall and is limited to only 500 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!