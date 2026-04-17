Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Jeff the Shark & Venom Marvel Legends 2-Pack Debuts

Hasbro is expanding their Marvel Legends Gamerverse collection but bringing the world of Marvel Rivals to life in 6” form

Article Summary Marvel Rivals characters join Hasbro's Marvel Legends 6" Gamerverse line in collectible figure form

Venom and Jeff the Shark feature detailed sculpts inspired by their in-game Marvel Rivals designs

The 2-pack includes alternate heads for both figures and special accessories like an underwater effect

Pre-orders for the Marvel Rivals Venom & Jeff the Shark 2-Pack go live on Hasbro Pulse April 29, 2026

The world of Marvel Rivals is coming to Hasbro as they add this hit game to their 6" Gamerverse line. It appears that only four releases will kick off Wave 1, with two single-character and two double-figure packs. One of which brings two iconic and popular characters to life: Hasbro's Jeff the Shark and Venom. The pairing of Venom and Jeff the Shark in Marvel Rivals captures chaos, durability, and unexpected charm. Venom is a frontline powerhouse who is capable of absorbing damage and pressuring enemies with aggressive close-range attacks. Jeff the Land Shark, on the other hand, is smaller but is a must-have healer on any team that can save any squad from being wiped.

This Marvel Rivals duo is now faithfully brought to life with a new and impressive Marvel Legends 2-Pack that captures their in-game designs perfectly. Venom is bulked out with tendrils sculpted into the body and comes with two heads. Jeff the Shark is not articulated, but Hasbro included an extra head and an "underwater" effect accessory. Pre-orders for the Marvel Rivals Jeff the Shark & Venom Marvel Legends 2-Pack are set to arrive on Hasbro Pulse on April 29, 2026.

Marvel Legends Series – Marvel Rivals: Venom & Jeff the Shark

"Mischievous Jeff brings splashes of joy and healing to every battle. But if the tide turns, he can morph into a voracious beast, swallowing an army of foes in one giant gulp. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Venom & Jeff the Land Shark action figures!"

"These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are inspired by the comic book characters' appearance in the Marvel Rivals video game. Figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable heads, arms, and legs. This Marvel Rivals action figure set comes with 2 figures and 5 accessories. The Venom figure includes 2 alternate hands, and alt head. The Jeff the Land Shark figure includes an alt head and fin wake effect to mimic his hide and seek ability."

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