Marvel Comics Aaron Davis (Iron Spider) Marvel Legends Unveiled

Coming out of Toy Fair 2026, Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends collectibles are on the way

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Marvel Legends Aaron Davis Iron Spider figure at Toy Fair 2026 for Spider-Man collectors.

Aaron Davis, Miles Morales’s uncle, dons the Iron Spider suit in recent Marvel Comics storylines.

This 6-inch figure features metallic black-and-gold deco, four articulated arms, and Aaron Davis head sculpt.

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $34.99, the collectible ships in June 2026 with 7 accessories.

Your Miles Morales Spider-Man collection is about to get a brand new addition as Hasbro debuts a new Marvel Legends release. In modern storylines, Aaron Davis has been featured prominently in ongoing Miles Morales' Spider-Man arcs, since he is Miles's uncle. After the events of Secret Wars (2015), the multiverse was rebuilt, and elements of the Ultimate Universe, including Aaron Davis, were folded into the mainstream Marvel Universe (Earth‑616). Uncle Aaron would return to take up a life of crime once again in this new world, even stealing a black and gold Iron Spider suit and assembling his own Sinister Six.

Hasbro is now bringing this gold suit to life with a brand new Marvel Legends figure that is slick, metallic, and ready for action. Coming in at $34.99, this latest release repaints the Iron Spider Marvel Legends with a black-and-gold deco. The four articulated arm work just the same, and Hasbro has included an Aaron Davis head sculpt. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a June 2026 release date.

Marvel Legends Spider-Man (Aaron Davis)

"Career criminal Aaron Davis buys an Iron Spider suit off the Black Market and reforms Spider-Man villains, the Sinister Six, to combat his nephew Miles Morales and steal a S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Iron Spider (Aaron Davis) set! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure set is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics."

"The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including alternate head, 2 alternate hands, and 4 articulated supplemental spider arms. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

