Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

All Hail DC Comics Clock King with McFarlane Toys Newest Release

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil their latest set of DC Comics Collector Edition figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a new Clock King figure from DC Multiverse Collector Edition.

Fabric cape enhances the detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC villain.

Features include Ultra Articulation with 22 moving parts and clock arm swords.

Available for pre-order at $29.99 for an August 2024 release on the official site.

Behold the Clock King has arrived as McFarlane Toys debuts their newest set of DC Multiverse Collector Edition figures. This line is dedicated to more "uncommon" DC Comics characters who get a tad more love than the standard Multiverse figures. Coming to life all the way from the 60s with DC Comics World's Finest Comics #111, the Clock King is back and ready for some fun. This colorful villain is all about time, and his outfit, mask, and weapons all reflect that. McFarlane Toys has given Clock King a fabric cape with this release, which really does enhance nay figure in the DC Multiverse line. Obsessed with time and schedules, the Clock King is ready to take your minutes down to zero with this impassive release. DC Comics fans can add this villain to their league for $29.99, and pre-orders are already live with an August 2024 release date.

Clock King (DC Comics) McFarlane Collector Edition

"The Clock King was considered to be a third-tier villain by the authorities, thanks to his lack of superpowers and his weird fixation with clocks. Born the aptly-named William Tockman, the Clock King commenced his criminal career after doctors incorrectly diagnosed that he had been struck down by a fatal disease and had only a short time to live. Determined to make every second of the rest of his life count, he executed a string of clock-themed robberies as the Clock King. Tockman's overall goal was to steal enough money so that his disabled sister would be well cared-for after his death."

Clock King as featured in DC comics.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include two clock arm swords, figure display base, collectible art card and card stand.

Collect all additional McFarlane Collector Edition figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!