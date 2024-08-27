Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, spider-man

Disney Debuts Limited Edition Symbiote Spider-Man Spider-Bot

A new Spider-Bot is on the way from Disney as they unveiled a new symbiote inspired remote control Spider-Man Spider-Bot robot

Article Summary Disney unveils a limited edition Venom-inspired Spider-Bot with a sleek all-black design.

Limited to 7,000 pieces, this remote control bot features lights, sounds, and 360° movement.

Priced at $89.99, the Spider-Bot includes accessory shield, remote control, and projector shield.

Available at shopDisney, this collectible offers battle gameplay with other Spider-Bots.

It was not long ago that Disney Parks introduced its newest interactive playground, the Avengers Campus. Avengers Campus is a Marvel-themed area that is located at Disney California Adventure Park, which offers an immersive experience for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney invites guests to step into the world of the Avengers with meet-and-greet opportunities with iconic Marvel heroes, themed dining, and exclusive merchandise. One of these exclusive collectibles from the Campus is the control Spider-Bots, which play a nice part in Avengers Campus in W.E.B. SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. These Spider-Bots, created by Peter Parker in the story, are tiny, mechanical creatures that have malfunctioned and need to be rounded up. Disney even sells themed Spider-Bots after some iconic Avengers like Thor, Black Panther, and even Black Widow. Now, it is time for some Symbiote fun as a new Venom-inspired SPider-Bot has been unleashed. Limited to only 7000 pieces, this special edition remote control features lights and sounds and a brand new all-black design with a Venom logo. Priced at $89.99, collectors can snag up this beauty right at home with shopDisney , so get yours while you can.

Symbiote Spider-Man Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot

"Taking its inspiration from Spider-Man's notorious symbiote Venom, this limited edition interactive Spider-Bot puts you in control of the action to battle opponents with programmed combat and defensive abilities. Its spider-like crawling motion includes backward, forward and 360° movement, plus there's light and sound effects and a projector shield!"

Magic in the details

Limited Edition of 7,000

Includes Spider-Bot, Accessory Shield and Remote Control

Forward, backward and 360° movement

Crouch mode

Light-up eyes

Sound features

Self-destruct button

Projector shield projects Venom logo

Battle game play with other Spider-Bots*

Deluxe blaster

Standard blaster

Digital life meter

Works with tactical upgrades**

*Please note: Additional Spider-Bots sold separately

**Please note: Tactical upgrades sold separately

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!