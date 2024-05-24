Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, hot toys

Hot Toys Unveils The Dark Knight Batman Armory and Bruce Wayne Set

Bruce Wayne is ready to suit up as Batman and Hot Toys is capturing all the action with their latest 1/6 scale deluxe armory set

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals the 1/6 scale The Dark Knight Batman Armory and Bruce Wayne figures with astonishing detail.

Authentic Christian Bale likeness in both figures, enhanced with meticulously crafted suits and armory items.

Batman Armory features LED lights and an array of gadgets, including batarangs and grapple guns.

Available for preorder at $565 for a September 2025 release, exclusively through Sideshow Collectibles.

Hot Toys is ready to help save Gotham once again as they debut their latest 1/6 scale release from The Dark Knight Trilogy. This time, it looks like fans get to return to the events of The Dark Knight with the new 1.0 Batman Armory Deluxe Set. This new set will feature two fully articulated 1/6 versions of both Batman and Bruce Wayne. Both figures are packed with incredible detail, with the likeness to Christian Bale and newly crafted elements to each release. On top of that, the Batman Armory is fully loaded to take down a small army with plenty of batarangs, mines, ninja spikes, sticky bombs, nunchucks, grapple guns, and so much more. The armory will have an LED feature as well, giving life to your newly acquired Batcave. A release like this is not cheap, though, with The Dark Knight Deluxe Armory and Figure 2-Pack coming in at a mighty $565 and a September 2025 release. Pre-orders are already online through Sideshow Collectibles.

The Dark Knight – Batman Armory with Bruce Wayne (2.0)

"Hot Toys has meticulously refined the design process to craft collectibles that capture the screen appearance with unparalleled accuracy. Presenting 1/6th scale Batman Armory with Bruce Wayne (2.0) collectible set based on Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, the team has poured their passion and expertise into delivering this exceptional piece. Every element, from the intricate textures and weathering effects on the Batsuit to the masterfully crafted components of the armory, has been thoughtfully designed to immerse collectors in the cinematic world of The Dark Knight."

"The Batman figure with costume detail enhanced allows fans to showcase the iconic Batsuit within the armory setting. Features a newly crafted Batman cowl, and a refined Batsuit that precisely replicates the armor detailing around the neck, shoulders, gauntlet and back. Complementing the Batman figure is an equally impressive Bruce Wayne figure, based on the image of Christian Bale in the role."

