Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Debuts Star Wars: Republic Commando RC-1138 (Boss) Helmet

ShopDisney is bringing new collectibles from a galaxy far, far away to life as they debut new replica Star Wars helmets

Article Summary Disney Store debuts a Star Wars RC-1138 Boss deluxe helmet, bringing the Republic Commando leader to collectors.

The screen-inspired Star Wars replica features weathered armor detail, signature markings, and Boss’s blue visor.

Inspired by the Clone Wars era, the officially licensed helmet includes an adjustable interior strap for adults.

Priced at $79.99 on shopDisney, the Boss helmet gives Star Wars fans a rare Republic Commando collectible.

War comes home as Disney Parks has crafted up a true beauty as they unveil their new Clone Commando Boss collectibles. RC-1138, also known as Boss, is the legendary leader of Delta Squad, a specialized unit of elite clone commandos. Unlike standard clone troopers, these Republic Commandos are on some deadly missions, and Boss is sure to rely on Fixer, Scorch, and Sev. It is not often that we get collectibles for the Republic Commandos, but they have started to appear in recent Star Wars canon, such as Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Collectors can now bring home an official Imperial Commando Boss replica helmet thanks to Disney Parks. This screen-inspired reproduction is packed with detail, including weathered deco, coloring, and his blue visor. The helmet will also have an adjustable head strap so it can fit most heads. For collectors who need to relive the glory days of The Clone Wars or prepare for a new mission, this Star Wars Boss helmet is now available on shopDisney for $79.99. Fingers crossed more of these Commandos can show up, so Disney can give fans the rest of the team to collect.

RC-1138 (Boss) Deluxe Helmet for Adults – Star Wars

"As part of the Imperial Commando Special Unit, RC-1138 (Boss) was a clone of Mandalorian bounty Hunter Jango Fett. Now you can wear this Star Wars-inspired roleplay accessory and go off on your own missions to conventions, parties, the grocery store…it's up to you! The adjustable interior head strap makes it easy to find the right fit as you lead your special forces unit in the Clone Wars."

Magic in the details

Screen-inspired reproduction of RC-1138 (Boss) helmet

Adult roleplay accessory

Realistically detailed, film-inspired reproduction

Adjustable interior head strap

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Officially Licensed

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