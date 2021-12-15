Doctor Strange Casts A Spell with New Hot Toys No Way Home Figure

Spider-Man: No Way Home is just days away, and it looks like Hot Toys is getting quite excited as they reveal their newest 1/6th scale figure. Doctor Strange is back once again and is getting a new Spidey team up with a possibility of breaking the Multiverse. Only time will tell on how much of a role Doctor Strange will play in No Way Home. Until then, we get to look at his new figure, who will stand just over 12″ tall with roughly 30 points of articulation. Stephen Strange does not come empty-handed either as he will include some swappable hands, a lights up conjuring display, sling rings, the Eye of Agamotto, a variety of magic effects, the mysterious Box, and a display stand. This figure Weill be a perfect companion piece to other Spider-Man: No Way Home figures, and he will be priced at $315 with a March 202 release. Pre-orders and payment plans are already live right here, be sure to check out Doctor Strange on the big screen this weekend.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home – 1/6th scale Doctor Strange Collectible Figure – "Stop tampering with the spell." – Doctor StrangeWith Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man now exposed by Mysterio, Peter's life and reputation are turned upside down. Seeking help from Doctor Strange, he asked the Sorcerer Supreme to help restore his secret identity, but Peter's endless verbal interruptions has disturbed the spell which caused dangerous repercussions that force the young hero to learn what it truly means to be Spider-Man. With Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home hits the big screen, today Hot Toys is excited to officially present Doctor Strange as 1/6th scale collectible figure."

"Sophisticatedly crafted based on Doctor Strange's appearance in the movie portrayed by acclaimed actor Benedict Cumberbatch, the incredibly detailed figure features a newly painted head sculpt; Sorcerer Supreme's signature outfit with intricate embroidery on the Cloak of Levitation adding a mystical touch to the costume; highly detailed mystical artifacts including the LED light-up platform with mystic art effects, the Eye of Agamotto, sling rings, mystic art effect accessories, interchangeable hands to recreate the spell casting scenes, mystic art effect diorama accessories and a dynamic figure stand. Your multiverse adventure shall begin with the new Doctor Strange figure!"