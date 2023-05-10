Dream Exploration Awaits with LEGO DREAMZzz Mr. Oz's Spacebus Dive into the world of LEGO DREAMZzz to fight the nightmares with the power of imagination LEGOs newest Spacebus set

LEGO DREAMZzz has arrived, taking TV viewers into a new adventure as they explore the Dream World. Adventuring among nightmares and dreams is quite the journey, and LEGO is dishing out plenty of new sets. One of with takes LEGO DREAMZzz fans off the ground as they blast off with Mr. Oz and his Spacebus. Coming in at 878 pieces, the Spacebus measures 16" long and is packed with character. Two minifigures are included with Mateo and Mr. Oz, as well as Oz's monkey sidekick and some nightmare minis. The bus features rocket and blaster customization along with an opening cockpit and a mini starship. The Mr. Oz Spacebus LEGO DREAMZzz is priced at $99.99 and set for an August 1, 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here for $99.99, and be sure to explore the world of dreams with the help of LEGO right here.

All Aboard Mr. Oz's LEGO DREAMZzz Spacebus

"Give kids aged 9+ a wild ride into the dream world with this LEGO® DREAMZzz™ Mr. Oz's Spacebus (71460) building toy set. Based on the exciting TV show, it lets kids build Mr. Oz's space shuttle bus and fill it with minifigures of important characters, including Mateo and Mr. Oz, who will help save the dream world from a band of nightmare creatures."

"Once kids have completed the basic school bus space shuttle, they can choose their own adventure by customizing it with rockets and blasters or by building a huge cannon, starfighter and mini-spaceship to accompany it. This means double the fun and double the playtime. Additional cool features include an opening cockpit and rear cargo ramps, plus rotating thrusters and blasters that fire. Detailed minifigures of Mr. Oz and Mateo help bring the adventure to life. Kids can load the crew into the spaceship toy and get ready for takeoff!"