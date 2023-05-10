Dream Exploration Awaits with LEGO DREAMZzz Mr. Oz's Spacebus
Dive into the world of LEGO DREAMZzz to fight the nightmares with the power of imagination LEGOs newest Spacebus set
LEGO DREAMZzz has arrived, taking TV viewers into a new adventure as they explore the Dream World. Adventuring among nightmares and dreams is quite the journey, and LEGO is dishing out plenty of new sets. One of with takes LEGO DREAMZzz fans off the ground as they blast off with Mr. Oz and his Spacebus. Coming in at 878 pieces, the Spacebus measures 16" long and is packed with character. Two minifigures are included with Mateo and Mr. Oz, as well as Oz's monkey sidekick and some nightmare minis. The bus features rocket and blaster customization along with an opening cockpit and a mini starship. The Mr. Oz Spacebus LEGO DREAMZzz is priced at $99.99 and set for an August 1, 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here for $99.99, and be sure to explore the world of dreams with the help of LEGO right here.
All Aboard Mr. Oz's LEGO DREAMZzz Spacebus
"Give kids aged 9+ a wild ride into the dream world with this LEGO® DREAMZzz™ Mr. Oz's Spacebus (71460) building toy set. Based on the exciting TV show, it lets kids build Mr. Oz's space shuttle bus and fill it with minifigures of important characters, including Mateo and Mr. Oz, who will help save the dream world from a band of nightmare creatures."
"Once kids have completed the basic school bus space shuttle, they can choose their own adventure by customizing it with rockets and blasters or by building a huge cannon, starfighter and mini-spaceship to accompany it. This means double the fun and double the playtime. Additional cool features include an opening cockpit and rear cargo ramps, plus rotating thrusters and blasters that fire. Detailed minifigures of Mr. Oz and Mateo help bring the adventure to life. Kids can load the crew into the spaceship toy and get ready for takeoff!"
- Blast off into the dream world – Kids can enjoy imaginative play with the LEGO® DREAMZzz™ Mr. Oz's Spacebus (71460) building set, which is based on the TV show
- A space adventure – The set lets kids play at joining Mr. Oz and his monkey sidekick Albert as they escape Susan and her band of nightmare creatures
- 2 ways to build – Kids can choose to customize the space toy with rockets and blasters or build a huge cannon, starfighter and mini-spaceship to accompany it
- Fun features – The spacebus features an opening cockpit, rear cargo ramps, rotating thrusters and blasters
- 2 minifigures – The set comes with minifigures of Mateo and Mr. Oz, plus figures of Mr. Oz's monkey Albert, Z-Blob and Susan
- Hours of play – The set is designed for kids aged 9 and up, who can spend hours of fun playing on their own or with friends
- Dimensions – The spacebus measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 16 in. (41 cm) long and 13 in. (33 cm) wide