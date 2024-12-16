Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, cartoon network, powerpuff girls

The Powerpuff Girls Arrive at Beast Kingdom with New Mini Egg Attack

The city of Townville needs help once again and Beast King is here to help with their new Powderpuff Girl Mini Egg Attack figures

Article Summary The Powerpuff Girls join Beast Kingdom's Mini Egg Attack series for a charming collectible release.

Explore Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup, and favorite villains in this nostalgic figure collection.

Seven figures, including a hidden Mojo Jojo version, await fans in this exciting new set.

Pre-orders set for Q2 2025; relive childhood adventures with these stunning, detailed figures.

Welcome to Townsville! The Powerpuff Girls are back as Beast Kingdom has unveiled their latest Mini Egg Attack collection. The Powderpuff Girls was written by Craig McCracken and was a popular animated series decades ago as it debuted in 1998 on Cartoon Network. The show follows three superpowered young girls, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, who were accidentally created by Professor Utonium using "sugar, spice, everything nice, and Chemical X." Each girl embodies distinct traits, with Blossom as the leader. Bubbles is sweet, and Buttercup is rough and tough. Together, they protect their hometown of Townsville from villains like the cunning Mojo Jojo, the scheming Gangreen Gang, and the devilish Him.

Beast Kingdom is bringing some of these heroes and villains to life with this unique set of MEA figures, which has seven figures to collect. The series will consist of Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup, Professor Utonium with baby Mojo Jojo, Princess Morbucks, HIM, and there is a hidden figure with Mojo Jojo (Mojeesha Version). Each figure has beloved elements of the Powerpuff Girls, from their colors to their crime-fighting phone, Bubbles plush, or that silly dog. Pre-orders are not live on Beast Kingdom just yet but are set for a Q2 2025 release.

MEA-088 The Powerpuff Girls Series Blind Box Set

"Ta-da! The Powerpuff Girls, along with some special friends, save the day once again! The classic animated series, The Powerpuff Girls, has fans of all ages. It follows three superpowered girls—Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup—who fight crime in Townsville. The Mini Egg Attack series by Beast Kingdom features MEA-088 blind box figures, recreating characters from the show like Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup, and more. These detailed and charming figures are perfect for both nostalgic fans and collectors!"

Blossom

Bubbles

Buttercup

Professor Utonium and his Assistant Mojo Jojo

Princess Morbucks

HIM

Buy the complete series for a chance to receive the Hidden Mojo Jojo Mojeesha Version!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!