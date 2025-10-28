Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Enter the Ice Age with Hasbro New Transformers Maximal Big Convoy

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Transformers releases

Article Summary Maximal Big Convoy from Beast Wars Neo gets a new Transformers Leader Class figure from Hasbro

Transforms from robot to woolly mammoth in 29 steps and stands 6.5 inches tall

Includes removable tusks, blaster, cannon, matrix, and haken missile accessories for both modes

Pre-orders open now for $59.99, with the collectible figure shipping in February 2026

Big Convoy is a Maximal commander introduced in Beast Wars Neo (1999), and is known as the "One-Man Army". Transforming into a woolly mammoth, Big Convoy shows off the mighty power of the Maximals with his converting mode and his signature Big Cannon. Initially a lone warrior uninterested in leadership or teamwork, he finds himself assigned to train a squad of young Maximals, evolving into a wise and compassionate mentor. Despite his gruff and stoic demeanor, Big Convoy is a fan-favorite Transformer Maximal and is now coming to life with a new Transformers Age of the Prime release.

This Leader Class figure comes in at 6.5" tall and will convert into his mammoth mode in just 29 steps. His mammoth mode is nicely textured despite his robotic interior, and he will come with a blaster accessory. The Transformers Age of the Primes Leader Class Maximal Big Convoy is priced at $59.99. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse, along with a few other new releases, all with a February 2026 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes Leader Class Maximal Big Convoy

6.5-INCH LEADER CLASS MAXIMAL BIG CONVOY: This Transformers figure is 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) in robot mode and features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND MAMMOTH MODE IN 29 STEPS: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 29 steps

ACCESSORIES ATTACH IN BOTH MODES: Comes with cannon, matrix, blaster, and 2 haken missile accessories. Both tusks are removable. Figure also features non-removable tonfa on each forearm

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses or action-packed play

PART OF THE AGE OF THE PRIMES COLLECTION: Maximal Big Convoy is an imposing warrior descended from Star Optimus Prime

GIFT TRANSFORMERS COLLECTIBLES: Transformers action figures make a great Christmas, holiday, or birthday gift for boys and girls 8 and up or anyone who collects toys

