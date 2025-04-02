Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, she-hulk

Fantastic Four She-Hulk Marvel Legends Coming Soon from Hasbro

Some brand new Marvel Legends are on the way from Hasbro including the arrival for She-Hulk in her Fantastic Four uniform

Article Summary She-Hulk joins Fantastic Four in a retro Marvel Legends release from Hasbro.

New figure features Fantastic Four suit and updated sculpt with accessories.

Includes swappable heads, extra hands, and weights for dynamic posing.

Pre-order starts April 10 on Hasbro Pulse; release set for August 2025.

Hasbro is back with some brand new Marvel Legends figures, including a new Fantastic Four Retro release. She-Hulk joined the Fantastic Four in 1984 with Fantastic Four #265 after The Thing and decided to stay on Battleworld following Marvel Comic's Secret Wars. Jennifer Walters made a fine addition to the team with her gamma-powered strength and personality, which made her a valuable addition to Marvel's First Family. She would remain with the Fantastic Four for a significant period, participating in major battles, including clashes with Doctor Doom and other cosmic threats.

Jennifer Walters is back, getting her Marvel Legends figure, putting her pack in that Fantastic Four suit and giving her a new sculpt. The Retro figure will be the classic FF packaging and will come with two swappable heads, extra hands, and some weights. Bring home another iconic era for She-Hulk and the Fantastic Four for just $24.99. Pre-orders arrive on April 10 at 1 PM EST at Fan Channel sites, like Hasbro Pulse, with an August 2025 release.

Marvel Legends – She-Hulk (Fantastic Four)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order on April 24 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and Fan Channel retailers; available August 2025). When the Thing chooses to take a leave of absence from the team, the sensational She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters, puts her prodigious strength to the test as a member of the Fantastic Four. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends She-Hulk figure!"

"Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel comics, this collectible 6-inch scale Fantastic Four figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with 7 accessories, including 4 alternate hands, 2 dumbbells, and alternate head. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes from classic Fantastic Four comics on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

