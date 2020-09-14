Dune (2020) Getting Their Own Wave of Funko Pop Vinyls

The thrilling epic Dune has been buzzing lately as the new trailer for the 2020 blew fan's minds. This will be the second film to come out of the 1965 novel by American author Frank Herbert. The story follows the story of humanity in the far future on the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. This desert wasteland is vast and dangerous, but it holds the one resource they hold very dear, The Spice. Funko is thing fans right into the desert as they announce there wave of Dune Pop vinyl. 7 Pop vinyls are coming out with one of them being a Chase variant, and the other is a retailer exclusive. Starting things off first is the main protagonist Paul Atreides who is getting the most out of this wave with three Funko Pops. First, he will get his normal desert styled outfit and will also feature a chase version that gives him face covering. It doesn't t stop there as Target well be getting the only Dune Exclusive Pop with Paul Atreides in a more royal style outfit. We then move onto some of the other main leads in Dune, like Jason Momoa, who is taking on the role of Duncan Idaho. He is also wearing his desert outfit and is equipped with his swordmaster weapons. Oscar Issac's character Duke Leto Atreides is bearded out and ready to embrace the desert with his armored outfit. Lady Jessica is also arriving in this wave with a nicely crafted royal gown design. The yellow of this figure really pops and will be a must-have for any fan of the Dune film. Lastly, we get Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, who is sporting pale skin and a black outfit and a sworn enemy to the other Dune Pops in this wave.

Fans of Dune will not want to miss out on the next big blockbuster hit, Dune. We can only hope it stays on track for a 2020 release, but with Wonder Woman 84 being pushed back, I think we will get a 2021 release. Still, this wave of Funko Pops showcases the characters beautifully and will be worthy collectibles for ant fan of the movie or book. Pre-Orders for all the common releases are live and can be found located here. They are expected to release in December 2020, and the Target Exclusives Paul Atreides does not have a release date just yet.