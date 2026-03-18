Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic world, mattel

Mattel Brings the Jurassic World Rebirth Mutadon to the Hammond Line

The park is open once again as Mattel is back with some brand new 3.75" Jurassic World Hammond Collection dinosaurs

The Mutadon in Jurassic Park: Rebirth is a terrifying example of hybridization taken too far. Engineered as a blend of pterosaur and velociraptor elements, this creature combines flight capability with vicious close-quarters lethality. Its bat-like, powerful wings allow it to ambush prey from above, while its elongated jaws are lined with sharp, uneven teeth designed for tearing flesh. In the film, the Mutadon is used to escalate the island's horror, with them appearing suddenly and attacking in unpredictable ways. Its erratic behavior suggests unstable genetics, making it even more dangerous than traditional dinosaurs.

These mutant Rebirth dinosaurs are now joining Mattel's Jurassic World Hammond Collection line. This is the first 3.75" figure from Rebirth to join the series, and it is a nice addition to change up the hierarchy. The Mutadon will have articulated limbs, swappable wings, and a movable jaw, and be sure to grab a pack of these monsters. Jurassic World fans can expect the Mutadon to arrive from Mattel in Summer 2026, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but expect a drop soon.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Mutadon Dinosaur

"This Jurassic World Mutadon dinosaur action figure makes its premiere in the Hammond Collection. Named for the Jurassic Park founder, this line celebrates the thrills and adventure of the Jurassic World franchise and sets a new quality standard for dinosaur collectibles. The deluxe Mutadon design is authentic to Jurassic World Rebirth and features articulated joints and photo-realistic eyes. It comes with an extra set of wings for ground or aerial display possibilities."

As featured in Jurassic World Rebirth, the Mutadon figure makes its first appearance in the Hammond Collection. It features premium details like intense, photo-realistic eyes.

Two swappable sets of wings allow for posing on the ground or ready for aerial attack. With its authentic design and articulated joints, the figure is ready for the spotlight in displays, photography or video.

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