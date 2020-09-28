Inspector Gadget is Back! Go Go Gadget Funko Pops!

The iconic 1983 cartoon Inspector Gadget is back as Funko announces a brand new wave of Pop Vinyls. The simple-witted inspector is back with his niece Penny with a wave of 3 Pop collectibles that are all ready for action. Sadly some of the other iconic characters outside of Penny are not in this wave with however one of these figures does have a chase variant! Inspector Gadget is up first with a magnifying glass in hand and wearing his classic carton styled outfit. The chase is nearly the same but shows off some Go Go Gadget action with an extended hand showing his police badge. I can imagine that this will be the usual 1/6 ratio like most Funko Pop chases. We are then getting another Inspector Gadget who is displayed motion with one of his helicopter hat engaged. This design is very fun and it easily shows off the new tech that Funko is bringing to their Pop with these dynamic designs. Last but not least, Penny is here and wearing her outfit from the show. Each of these Funko Pops is very well done and brings the animated carton back from the 80s.

I am pretty surprised that we are getting Penny in this wave and not Brain. I would not be surprised if he showed up later on as a convention exclusive as he is a major part of the show. Even Dr. Claw didn't make an appearance so maybe we will see a second wave of this series later on. Each of these Inspector Gadget Pops is already up for preorder and can be found here. They are expected to release in January 2021 and good luck going for that Case variant! Go Go Gadget Copter!

"Wowsers! Coming soon: Pop! Animation: Inspector Gadget. Go pre-order yours now"