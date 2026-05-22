Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: marvel, Tamashii Nations

Swing Into Action with S.H. Figuarts Brand New Day Spider-Man

It is time to prepare for a Brand New Day as Tamashii Nations has unveiled their newest set of Marvel S.H. Figuarts figures

Article Summary Tamashii Nations unveils the S.H. Figuarts Spider-Man: Brand New Day figure inspired by Tom Holland’s next MCU film.

The new Spider-Man suit is recreated with updated web-shooters, sleek red-and-blue paneling, and a fresh spider logo.

S.H. Figuarts articulation lets Spider-Man strike dynamic wall-crawling and action poses inspired by the movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day pre-orders are live on Amazon for $80 now, with the new Marvel figure due in September 2026.

Marvel Studios is preparing to launch a bold new era for Spider-Man with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the highly anticipated fourth MCU Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland. Set four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker must now navigate a lonely new reality where the world has forgotten who he is after Doctor Strange's memory-erasing spell. To prepare for the debut of Brand New Day, Tamashii Nations is bringing Spider-Man to life with a stunning new S.H.Figuarts figure.

Inspired by the upcoming film, Peter's new, updated suit with enhanced web-shooters has been faithfully recreated, featuring sleek red-and-blue paneling and a new spider logo. The S.H. Figuarts line is loaded with articulation, allowing collectors and Marvel fans to capture intense spider-like movements, just like the big screen. Pair Spider-Man with the new S.H. Figuarts Brand New Day Hulk to create the ultimate clash between heroes. Pre-orders are already live on Amazon for Spidey at $80, with a September 2026 release.

S.H. Figuarts Spider-Man: Brand New Day

"Spider-Man in a newly designed suit from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will join S.H.Figuarts! ^ The web-shooters on both wrists and the intricate details of the new suit have been meticulously recreated. A wide range of dynamic poses is possible thanks to the articulation unique to the S.H.Figuarts series."

The figure brings to life the new look of Spider-Man from Brand New Day

The web shooters, newly equipped in this film, already picked it on both wrists with a new sculpt in the details that have been changed in this film or reflected in three dimensions

The suit features a new color scheme that faithfully matches the one scene in Brand New Day

The product box will include a Bandai Namco warning label, which serves as proof that you are purchasing an officially licensed product.

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