Batman Returns with New 1/6 Scale Animated Series Figure from Mondo
Mondo is kicking off the release of three San Diego Comic Con 2022 releases today. However, it looks like a special re-release as he snuck his way into the launch event with the return of a sold out figure. Coming to us from the hit cartoon Batman: The Animated Series, Batman, is back and better than ever. This widely popular 1/6 scale figure is back with new glow in the dark eyes and updated Animated Series deco. Batman will feature 30 points of articulation, stands 12" tall, and is bringing a nice chunk of the Batcave with him. This Batman: The Animated Series Redux figure comes with five swappable heads, including Cyborg Batman and Bruce Wayne sculpts. Collectors will also get interchangeable hands, batarangs, grapple hooks, gas mask, goggles, and a sweet logo display base. If you missed the first Batman: The Animated Series figure, then be sure to get this one while you can. Batman Redux is priced at $220, is set for an August 2022 release, and pre-orders can be found right here starting at 1 PM EST today (7/20).
"Batman: The Animated Series – Batman 1/6 Scale Figure – Redux – Batman returns! Based on the seminal BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES, this new version of our previously sold-out figure comes with Glow-in-the-Dark eyes, a new B:TAS-accurate paint application, and a revised sculpt, giving the figure more height. Featuring over 30 points of articulation and a TON of accessories, this Batman B:TAS 1/6th scale figure is a love letter to one of the most influential shows of all time!"
PRODUCT INCLUDES
- Batman Figure
- Regular GID Eyes Portrait
- Angry GID Eyes Portrait
- Smiling GID Eyes Portrait
- Bruce Wayne Portrait
- H.A.R.D.A.C. Portrait
- Folded Cowl
- X 2 Batterangs
- Gas Mask
- Goggles
- Spray canister
- Grapple Hook
- Extended Grapple Hook
- Binoculars
- Bat Star
- Figure Stand
- 9 interchangeable hands.