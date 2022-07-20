Batman Returns with New 1/6 Scale Animated Series Figure from Mondo

Mondo is kicking off the release of three San Diego Comic Con 2022 releases today. However, it looks like a special re-release as he snuck his way into the launch event with the return of a sold out figure. Coming to us from the hit cartoon Batman: The Animated Series, Batman, is back and better than ever. This widely popular 1/6 scale figure is back with new glow in the dark eyes and updated Animated Series deco. Batman will feature 30 points of articulation, stands 12" tall, and is bringing a nice chunk of the Batcave with him. This Batman: The Animated Series Redux figure comes with five swappable heads, including Cyborg Batman and Bruce Wayne sculpts. Collectors will also get interchangeable hands, batarangs, grapple hooks, gas mask, goggles, and a sweet logo display base. If you missed the first Batman: The Animated Series figure, then be sure to get this one while you can. Batman Redux is priced at $220, is set for an August 2022 release, and pre-orders can be found right here starting at 1 PM EST today (7/20).

"Batman: The Animated Series – Batman 1/6 Scale Figure – Redux – Batman returns! Based on the seminal BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES, this new version of our previously sold-out figure comes with Glow-in-the-Dark eyes, a new B:TAS-accurate paint application, and a revised sculpt, giving the figure more height. Featuring over 30 points of articulation and a TON of accessories, this Batman B:TAS 1/6th scale figure is a love letter to one of the most influential shows of all time!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Batman Figure

Regular GID Eyes Portrait

Angry GID Eyes Portrait

Smiling GID Eyes Portrait

Bruce Wayne Portrait

H.A.R.D.A.C. Portrait

Folded Cowl

X 2 Batterangs

Gas Mask

Goggles

Spray canister

Grapple Hook

Extended Grapple Hook

Binoculars

Bat Star

Figure Stand

9 interchangeable hands.