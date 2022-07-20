Batman Returns with New 1/6 Scale Animated Series Figure from Mondo

Mondo is kicking off the release of three San Diego Comic Con 2022 releases today. However, it looks like a special re-release as he snuck his way into the launch event with the return of a sold out figure. Coming to us from the hit cartoon Batman: The Animated Series, Batman, is back and better than ever. This widely popular 1/6 scale figure is back with new glow in the dark eyes and updated Animated Series deco. Batman will feature 30 points of articulation, stands 12" tall, and is bringing a nice chunk of the Batcave with him. This Batman: The Animated Series Redux figure comes with five swappable heads, including Cyborg Batman and Bruce Wayne sculpts. Collectors will also get interchangeable hands, batarangs, grapple hooks, gas mask, goggles, and a sweet logo display base. If you missed the first Batman: The Animated Series figure, then be sure to get this one while you can. Batman Redux is priced at $220, is set for an August 2022 release, and pre-orders can be found right here starting at 1 PM EST today (7/20).

"Batman: The Animated Series – Batman 1/6 Scale Figure – Redux – Batman returns! Based on the seminal BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES, this new version of our previously sold-out figure comes with Glow-in-the-Dark eyes, a new B:TAS-accurate paint application, and a revised sculpt, giving the figure more height. Featuring over 30 points of articulation and a TON of accessories, this Batman B:TAS 1/6th scale figure is a love letter to one of the most influential shows of all time!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

  • Batman Figure
  • Regular GID Eyes Portrait
  • Angry GID Eyes Portrait
  • Smiling GID Eyes Portrait
  • Bruce Wayne Portrait
  • H.A.R.D.A.C. Portrait
  • Folded Cowl
  • X 2 Batterangs
  • Gas Mask
  • Goggles
  • Spray canister
  • Grapple Hook
  • Extended Grapple Hook
  • Binoculars
  • Bat Star
  • Figure Stand
  • 9 interchangeable hands.

