The Winter Soldier Wields Captain America's Shield with Iron Studios

We have entered The Multiverse Saga as Marvel Studios unleashed a massive amount of content is heading our way. However, we can never forget how we got to this point, and The Avengers paved the way with plenty of sequels. Iron Studios is back and celebrating the legacy of The Infinity Saga once again with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue from Captain America: The Winter Solider. Bucky Barnes is back from the dead, and it is up to his best friend Steve Rogers to put him back on the right path. The Winter Solider has arrived at Iron Studios with an impressive, highly detailed statue coming in at 7.9" high. Iron Studios did not hold back on this design and have loaded Winter Soldier with an exciting sculpted design. His classic Soviet look returns with weathering detail, metal arm, long hair, and this time he is holding Captain America's shield.

Cap's shield is beautiful in this statue, and it really stands out from the Winter Soldiers' darker colors. It is collectibles like this that MCU fans can easily get behind, and Iron Studios knocked this one out of the park. I hope we can get more statues like this, and it would be cool to see a Steve Rogers piece in his civilian getup. Either way, Captain America: The Winter Soldier 1/10 Art Scale statue is priced at $140 and set for a Q3 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can secure one right here.

"With his long hair and a half mask to hide his true identity from the world, the relentless and skilled warrior wields in his right arm the legendary shield from his old friend and ally, Captain America, while, ready for combat, closes the fist of his titanium bionic arm marked with the soviet red star. Using a black tactic suit, built with an alloy of Nomex fabric and Kevlar fiber, and carrying a wide range of weapons for battle, attached to his uniform in custom-tailored holsters, after surviving his apparent death he returned as a living weapon."

"Having his memories and identity erased, and a complete lack of consciousness that transformed him into a new legend, brutal and relentless in his missions. As part of The Infinity Saga line, that brings new statues from MCU's most iconic characters, Iron Studios present the statue "Winter Soldier BDS – The Infinity Saga – Art Scale 1/10", replicating the first appearance in the movies of Steve Rogers' old partner as Hydra's fearsome agent."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 7.9 in (H) x 6.3 in (W) x 5.5 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.5 lbs

MSRP: USD 129,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2023