Godzilla is Ready for the Final Wars with New Statue from X-Plus

There is a new Godzilla collectible in town as Star Ace Toys announces a new X-Plus statue. This time we are getting a statue based on the 2004 Godzilla: Final Wars film. To capture the monster perfectly they used original molds from the man behind the monster Yuji Sakai. The statue also a 3D remaster of the film's poster that shows Godzilla with the city in the background. This piece is a full diorama and will stand a 9" tall. The 3D diorama features a brightly frost colored spiked Godzilla just outside of the city. The artist even captured the movement of the waves and the smaller scale of the city next to him. This piece is highly intricate and even the little details are captured. This is one piece that any Godzilla fan needs to add to their collection.

The recreation of the poster is perfectly done. From the color to the craftsmanship this is one high quality statue that any fan should own. Whether you decide to place it on or off of the base it will one highlighted piece for any Final Wars or Godzilla fan. The Godzilla: Final Wars X-Plus Statue from Star Ace Toys will be priced at $390. The statue will also get very limited as only 180 will be made worldwide. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. Do not forget to check out some of the other monstrous Godzilla statues from the X-Plus line on your journey.

"A new series, originally designed and produced by Yuji Sakai, the Yuji Sakai Best Works Selection is finally about to launch! The Yuji Sakai Best Works Selection is a selection of highly artistic masterpieces from the past works of Yuji Sakai – using his original molds and materials to recreate these works of art. Each model comes with a plated stand that includes the item name and series number, providing customers with a high-quality, luxury series of collectible items. The first commemorative item in this series is Godzilla(2004) Poster Version, from Godzilla FINAL WARS (released in 2004)!"

"This item was created by Mr. Sakai in 2004 as a three-dimensional recreation of the theatrical poster drawn by the master artist Noriyoshi Ohrai at the time of the film's release. In contrast with the version of the monster as depicted in the film, this poster's Godzilla was recreated with beautiful detail (down to the tiniest aspects, such as the buildings at his feet, and the crashing waves, and also includes details not even drawn in the original illustration), and portrayed with vivid movement. This is a spectacular recreation of the world evoked by Mr. Ohrai's poster. This item is a statue figure, crafted using Poly-materials, which were used to recreate the sharp dorsal spines and bumpy textures on the skin's surface, enabling intricate details that would not be possible with a normal PVC figure. The figure comes with a customized base, fitted with a plate that adds presence and high-quality luxury – making this a highly collectible work of art. We invite you to bring home the beauty and character of this Godzilla (2004) Poster Version, brought to three-dimensional life as a high-quality statue."