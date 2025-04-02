Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, hulk

Hasbro Announces Next Marvel Legends Maximum Figure with The Hulk

Some brand new Marvel Legends are on the way from Hasbro including the arrival of the next Maximum release with the Hulk

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Hulk as the next Marvel Legends Maximum series figure.

Maximum Hulk features updated sculpt, swappable parts, and accessories.

Three iconic Hulk heads and classic Thunderclap effect included.

Pre-orders open April 10; release expected June 2025.

It was not long ago that Hasbro unveiled their newest addition to the Marvel Legends series, the new Maximum line. These figures are supposed to be the best of the best for the Legends series, with extra articulation, high-quality detail, and premium accessories. Spider-Man kicked off this line first, and while he got an elevated price of $49.99, he sold out across the board. Fans are starting to get some in hand, and they have nothing but praise for this release. Hasbro is already prepping for their next Maximum release, as things are about to get pretty incredible with the HULK! That is right, Maximum Hulk is on the way, bringing the Strongest Avenger to life with an impressive updated sculpt, swappable parts, and accessories that make this figure a true masterpiece.

Just like Spider-Man, this figure captures the legacy of the Hulk from throughout Marvel Comics. Not only does he get a new updated body for more articulation, but Hasbro has given him three heads from three different comic book eras. On top of that, the Thunderclap is finally coming to life, along with a punching effect and a pull-part missile. The fury of the Hulk has truly been unleashed here this will be one jolly green giant figure that Marvel Legends fans will not want to miss. Pre-orders are set to arrive on April 10 at 1 PM on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers, but the price is not disclosed at this time. Expect something around $70 for this release due to the size of the figure alone. Get ready to SMASH your wallet!

Marvel Legends Maximum Series – The Incredible Hulk

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: Coming soon | Pre-Order on April 10 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available June 2025). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Maximum Series Hulk figure! This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Hulk comics. Standing a massive 8.5 inches tall, this Hulk towers over other 6-inch scale Marvel figures and features 30 points of articulation with poseable head, arms, feet, and legs."

"This Maximum Series action figure set is bursting with 11 accessories, including: alternate raging heads; 2 grapple hands; 2 open palm hands to display with 3 thunderclap effects; and a missile accessory to pose Hulk ripping to pieces. Reimagine Hulk comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures."

