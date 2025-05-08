Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Star Wars ISB Tactical Agent Black Series

A new Star Wars: The Black Series exclusive is on the way from Hasbro as they reveal their newest ISB Tactical Agent

The ISB Tactical Agent is inspired by Star Wars: Andor, perfect for Imperial army-building collectors.

This 6-inch Black Series figure features detailed sculpting, a blaster accessory, and a removable hat.

Pre-order now for $24.99 at Target; figure hits stores in Summer 2025 for Star Wars fans and collectors.

The Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) is the Empire's internal watchdog, ensuring loyalty, rooting out treason, and maintaining fear across the galaxy. They were first introduced in the Star Wars Expanded Universe, but would later be made canon in shows like Star Wars: Rebels and Andor. The ISB operates almost like a secret police force within the Empire with a cold, calculating nature. Unlike Stormtroopers, the ISB's methods are quiet and insidious, using surveillance, psychological manipulation, and even bureaucratic control to help keep the Empire's lasting power.

Hasbro is now bringing the ISB to Star Wars: The Black Series with a new Target Exclusive figure, as the ISB Tactical Agent is ready for duty. This soldier of the Empire is nicely sculpted with a nice head sculpt, blaster, and a removable hat. This figure is inspired by Star Wars: Andor, and would be a fun army-building figure to enhance your Imperial collection from behind the scenes. The ISB Tactical Agent is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live at Target with a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – ISB Tactical Agent (Target Exclusive)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available for pre-order May 7 at 1PM ET exclusively on Target.com; available in stores Summer 2025). When the spies of the Empire must spring into action to capture would-be traitors, the Imperial Security Bureau fields specialized tactical agents to carry out the missions."

"THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the nearly 50-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like an ISB Tactical Agent from ANDOR. Fans can display this 6-inch action figure, with series-inspired deco and design, in their collections. Comes with a blaster accessory."

