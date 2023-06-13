Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Transformers: Age of Extinction Grimlock

A new Transformers Studio Series release is stomping on in as Hasbro unveils their new and exclusive Grimlock action figure

Bow before the might of the Dinobots with Hasbro's latest Transformers Studios Series release. Coming to life from Transformers: Age of Extinction, the live action version of Grimlock is coming to life. This powerhouse will be released exclusively through Target as part of their Buzzworthy Bumblebee collection. Featuring movie-inspired deco and details, Grimlock comes right off the screen and will convert from robot to T-Rex modes in just 30 steps. Grimlocks live-action design was something wild to see on screen, and Hasbro has done a great job bringing him to life with his figure. Dinobot fans will not want to miss out on bringing this 8.5" beast home for a whopping $55.99. The Buzzworthy Bumblebee Transformers Studio Series Grimlock is set for an August 2023 release. Pre-orders will be found on Target here, as well as limited quantities through Hasbro Pulse here.

Live-Action Transformers Grimlock Comes to Life

"Freed from his confines, Grimlock unleashes massive Dinobot force. Studio Series Transformers toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the action figure from robot to T. rex mode in 30 steps. Pose the Grimlock toy in the included Hong Kong Pursuit removable backdrop scene. Buzzworthy Bumblebee figures feature special Buzzworthy Bumblebee collectible packaging. Collect more Buzzworthy Bumblebee figures, only at Target (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Includes figure, removable backdrop, and instructions.

BUZZWORTHY BUMBLEBEE: The Buzzworthy Bumblebee collection features some of the most buzzworthy Transformers action figures for boys, girls, and fans of all ages, only at Target

8.5-INCH SCALE GRIMLOCK: Transformers Studio Series 07BB Leader Grimlock action figure features movie-inspired deco and details

BIG SCREEN INSPIRED: Grimlock toy scale reflects the character's size in the Transformers: Age of Extinction. Pose figure in front of the removable backdrop depicting the Hong Kong Pursuit scene

2 ICONIC MODES: This Transformers toy features a classic conversion between robot and T. rex modes in 30 steps

BUMBLEBEE-THEMED PACKAGING: This Transformers figure features special Buzzworthy Bumblebee collectible packaging

