Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Debuts G.I. Joe Steel Corps Sentry & Modular Defense Post

Yo Joe! Some new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures have been revealed by Hasbro at San Diego Comic Con 2025 and pre-orders are here

Article Summary Hasbro launches G.I. Joe Classified Steel Corps Sentry & Modular Defense Post at SDCC 2025.

Set includes a posable Steel Corps Sentry figure plus a customizable modular defense station.

Features 41 detailed accessories like sandbags, ladders, weapon racks, and a missile system.

Pre-order the set now on Hasbro Pulse for $59.99 and expand your G.I. Joe battlefield setup.

Yo Joe! Hasbro Pulse just delivered a Classified Series treat with the exclusive #175 Steel Corps Sentry & Modular Defense Post set. Build up your defensive positions for the next Cobra attack with a must-have set for any G.I. Joe fan to help them build the ultimate battlefield. This loaded G.I. Joe Classified Series set includes a fully poseable Steel Corps Sentry figure and a modular defense station that lets you build, customize, and defend like never before. The Modular Post features three interlocking walls, a roof, a floor base, and a whopping 41 accessories.

Joe fans can add some scenery to their defensive position with sandbags, ladders, weapon racks, a satellite dish, and a missile system. As for the Steel Corps Sentry, he comes geared up with a combat knife, rifle, and pistol. Pre-orders for the G.I. Joe Classified Series #175, Steel Corps Sentry & Modular Defense Post are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $59.99. Snag up multiple sets to build up a bigger, more intense fortress to take down Cobra before they can even strike.

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Steel Corps Sentry & Modular Defense Post comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Steel Corps Sentry figure comes with 3 character-inspired accessory pieces including knife and weapon accessories."

"The Modular Defense Post comes with 3 walls, floor, roof, and 41 accessory pieces including sandbag, weapons rack, 2 ladders, adjustable stands, satellite dish, search light, 4 missiles, ammo boxes, and weapon accessories; plus pegs, hinges, and connectors that also can attach to additional sets (Each sold separately) allowing you to create larger customized fortifications."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!