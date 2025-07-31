Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro
Hasbro Debuts G.I. Joe Steel Corps Sentry & Modular Defense Post
Yo Joe! Some new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures have been revealed by Hasbro at San Diego Comic Con 2025 and pre-orders are here
Yo Joe! Hasbro Pulse just delivered a Classified Series treat with the exclusive #175 Steel Corps Sentry & Modular Defense Post set. Build up your defensive positions for the next Cobra attack with a must-have set for any G.I. Joe fan to help them build the ultimate battlefield. This loaded G.I. Joe Classified Series set includes a fully poseable Steel Corps Sentry figure and a modular defense station that lets you build, customize, and defend like never before. The Modular Post features three interlocking walls, a roof, a floor base, and a whopping 41 accessories.
Joe fans can add some scenery to their defensive position with sandbags, ladders, weapon racks, a satellite dish, and a missile system. As for the Steel Corps Sentry, he comes geared up with a combat knife, rifle, and pistol. Pre-orders for the G.I. Joe Classified Series #175, Steel Corps Sentry & Modular Defense Post are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $59.99. Snag up multiple sets to build up a bigger, more intense fortress to take down Cobra before they can even strike.
"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Steel Corps Sentry & Modular Defense Post comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Steel Corps Sentry figure comes with 3 character-inspired accessory pieces including knife and weapon accessories."
"The Modular Defense Post comes with 3 walls, floor, roof, and 41 accessory pieces including sandbag, weapons rack, 2 ladders, adjustable stands, satellite dish, search light, 4 missiles, ammo boxes, and weapon accessories; plus pegs, hinges, and connectors that also can attach to additional sets (Each sold separately) allowing you to create larger customized fortifications."