Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: fantastic four, hasbro

Hasbro Debuts Marvel Legends Fantastic Four: First Steps Mr. Fantastic

Hasbro has unveiled some new marvelous additions to their popular Marvel Legends line with the debut of Fantastic Four: First Steps

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Marvel Legends Fantastic Four: First Steps Mister Fantastic action figure with stretch features.

Figure is inspired by the upcoming MCU film set in a retro-futuristic 1960s world starring Pedro Pascal.

Mister Fantastic comes with a new MCU uniform, alternate hands, and extra-long poseable arms for dynamic play.

Pre-orders begin May 30, with a Summer 2025 release, plus other Fantastic Four figures on the way soon.

In Marvel Comics, Reed Richards, known as Mr. Fantastic, debuted in Fantastic Four #1 (1961). A brilliant scientist and leader of the Fantastic Four, Reed possesses the ability to stretch his body into incredible shapes and lengths. Marvel's favorite superhero family is finally arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Pedro Pascal takes on the role of Reed Richards for this retro-futuristic 1960s-inspired world, as they prepare to confront Galactus.

Hasbro is bringing these heroes to life with some new Marvel Legends figures capturing their likenesses and appearances from First Steps. Reed Richards is ready to stretch into your collection with an impressive figure that does, in fact, have elongated bendable arms. Featuring his new MCU outfit, Reed is ready to fight for his family and Earth, leading into the events of Avengers: Doomsday. Pre-orders for the Fantastic Four: First Steps Mister Fantastic arrive today (May 30) at 1 PM online, including Hasbro Pulse, with a Summer 2025 release. Be on the lookout for The Thing, Invisible Woman, and Human Torch figures releasing alongside him.

Marvel Legends Fantastic Four: First Steps Figures Are Here

"Reed Richards is the Fantastic Four's patriarch and a scientific genius. Beyond his intellect, Reed possesses the superhuman ability to bend, stretch, and extend his body parts across far distances. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Mister Fantastic action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS. This Reed Richards figure wears his new FF suit and is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including an alternate set of regular hands and one set of extra-long "stretched" arms and hands."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!