Hasbro Debuts Star Wars: Ewoks Animated Wickett and Kneesaa 2-Pack Celebrate May the 4th the right way with a brand new set of incredible Star Wars collectibles from Hasbro from all over the galaxy

May the 4th has arrived, and Hasbro knows how to celebrate Star Wars Day with plenty of new product pre-orders. One of which is a brand new 2-Pack figure set, bringing back a beloved cartoon from the 80s with Star Wars: Ewoks. Coming to life from the Forest Moon of Endor, Wickett, and Kneesaa are ready for a new adventure. Both figures feature an excellent animated color scheme and will come bundled together in a nice box set with artwork from the cartoon. Both Wickett and Kneesaa will come in their own card back as well, which have animated artwork as well as a coin. We have seen Star Wars: Droids animated figures, so it is only fair that it is time for Ewoks to shine. This is one Star Wars set that fans really won't want to miss as it dishes out something truly unique. These Ewoks will be priced at $36.99, pre-orders will arrive today at 1 PM EST right here and at most fan channel sites. May the 4th be with you.

Star Wars: Ewoks Comes to Life with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION WICKET & KNEESAA – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $36.99 / Available: Spring 2024). Wicket's friendly, adventurous and mischievous nature makes him a leader among the other young Ewoks. Clever and courageous, Kneesaa embarks on adventures with her Ewok friends on Endor's forest moon."

"Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale THE VINTAGE COLLECTION WICKET & KNEESAA two-pack inspired by the classic 1980s animated series STAR WARS: EWOKS. These figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes 2 figures, 2 entertainment-inspired accessories and 2 collector coins.Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers."