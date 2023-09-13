Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: darth vader, hasbro, Obi Wan Kenobi, star wars

Hasbro Debuts Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Vs. Darth Vader TVC 2-Pack

The balance between light and dark collide with Hasbro as they debut a new Vintage Collection Star Wars Fan Channel exclusive set

It has been a pretty crazy week for Star Wars fans, as the latest episode of Ahsoka on Disney+ was a work of art. However, another iconic Jedi is getting some love with a new and pretty sweet The Vintage Collection 2-Pack by Hasbro from Obi-Wan Kenobi. It is master vs. apprentice for this set as the final battle between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader has been captured in figure form. This set will feature a broken helmet version of Darth Vader, revealing his burnt face underneath, as well as a removable helmet. Both Star Wars figures will be getting their very own card back for The Vintage Collection and will be packed in one box. Things are getting a little pricey for this 3.75" line, as this Fan Channel Exclusive will be coming in at a mighty $39.99. Pre-orders will be arriving at popular Fan Channel sites like EE, BBTS, and Amazon tomorrow (9/14) at 1 PM EST.

It's Master vs. Apprentice with Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION OBI-WAN KENOBI (SHOWDOWN) AND DARTH VADER (SHOWDOWN) 2-PACK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Available: Fall 2023). On a desolate, rocky planet, Obi-Wan Kenobi confronts his past in a decisive battle against his former Padawan and friend Anakin Skywalker—now known only as Darth Vader."

"Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION OBI-WAN KENOBI (SHOWDOWN) AND DARTH VADER (SHOWDOWN) 2-pack inspired by STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes 2 figures and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including Obi-Wan's Lightsaber and Darth Vader's battle-damaged helmet. Available for pre-order 9/14 at 1pm ET at Amazon and additional fan channel retailers."

