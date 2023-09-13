Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: , , ,

Hasbro Debuts Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Vs. Darth Vader TVC 2-Pack

The balance between light and dark collide with Hasbro as they debut a new Vintage Collection Star Wars Fan Channel exclusive set 

Published
by
|
Comments

It has been a pretty crazy week for Star Wars fans, as the latest episode of Ahsoka on Disney+ was a work of art. However, another iconic Jedi is getting some love with a new and pretty sweet The Vintage Collection 2-Pack by Hasbro from Obi-Wan Kenobi. It is master vs. apprentice for this set as the final battle between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader has been captured in figure form. This set will feature a broken helmet version of Darth Vader, revealing his burnt face underneath, as well as a removable helmet. Both Star Wars figures will be getting their very own card back for The Vintage Collection and will be packed in one box. Things are getting a little pricey for this 3.75" line, as this Fan Channel Exclusive will be coming in at a mighty $39.99. Pre-orders will be arriving at popular Fan Channel sites like EE, BBTS, and Amazon tomorrow (9/14) at 1 PM EST.

It's Master vs. Apprentice with Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION OBI-WAN KENOBI (SHOWDOWN) AND DARTH VADER (SHOWDOWN) 2-PACK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Available: Fall 2023). On a desolate, rocky planet, Obi-Wan Kenobi confronts his past in a decisive battle against his former Padawan and friend Anakin Skywalker—now known only as Darth Vader."

"Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION OBI-WAN KENOBI (SHOWDOWN) AND DARTH VADER (SHOWDOWN) 2-pack inspired by STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes 2 figures and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including Obi-Wan's Lightsaber and Darth Vader's battle-damaged helmet. Available for pre-order 9/14 at 1pm ET at Amazon and additional fan channel retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.